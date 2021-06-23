Pursuitist
Vera Wang Debuts Prosecco: Vera Wang PARTY
Vera Wang Debuts Prosecco: Vera Wang PARTY
Vera Wang Debuts Prosecco: Vera Wang PARTY

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

Internationally known Designer and Style Icon Vera Wang has launched Vera Wang PARTY, a premium Italian prosecco made for celebrating life’s moments. Vera Wang is well-known as a designer, entrepreneur, and someone who has helped people celebrate on many occasions.

 

Wangs says “First and foremost, I am a Designer, but I am also an entrepreneur and brand builder. I’ve dedicated my entire life to designing how people celebrate, and not just their weddings – from what they wear to how they entertain, from their tableaus and tablescapes, to how they live at home – and now, what they drink! PARTY is a natural extension of what I already do,” says Vera Wang. “Why prosecco? CELEBRATION! When I think of romance, fun, laughter, joy, friendship, I think of prosecco, it is the wine that personifies emotion and sheer happiness.”

 

 

 

The next step was to create a prosecco that like her; fun, bright, and fashion-forward. She looked towards the top winemaking region of Piemonte, known for its sparkling wines, and to Araldica, producer of one of the best-selling Moscato in America. Led by second-generation winemaker Claudio Manera, Araldica is one of Italy’s fastest-growing producers and a forward-thinking winemaking cooperative. Vera Wang’s PARTY reimagines what it looks like to celebrate, with a little joy and fun.

 

Vera Wang PARTY is crafted from 100% Glera grapes, with aromas of apple and stone fruit, citrus notes, and fresh acidity on the palate. Available at  Drizly or VeraWangParty.com

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly works over several multi-media platforms, including print, on-camera and live events.Kimberly has traveled the world, been a travel expert for eHow.com, and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Huffington Post, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, JustLuxe, Sherman’s Travel and USA Today.

