Vera Wang Debuts Prosecco: Vera Wang PARTY

Internationally known Designer and Style Icon Vera Wang has launched Vera Wang PARTY, a premium Italian prosecco made for celebrating life’s moments. Vera Wang is well-known as a designer, entrepreneur, and someone who has helped people celebrate on many occasions.

Wangs says “First and foremost, I am a Designer, but I am also an entrepreneur and brand builder. I’ve dedicated my entire life to designing how people celebrate, and not just their weddings – from what they wear to how they entertain, from their tableaus and tablescapes, to how they live at home – and now, what they drink! PARTY is a natural extension of what I already do,” says Vera Wang. “Why prosecco? CELEBRATION! When I think of romance, fun, laughter, joy, friendship, I think of prosecco, it is the wine that personifies emotion and sheer happiness.”

The next step was to create a prosecco that like her; fun, bright, and fashion-forward. She looked towards the top winemaking region of Piemonte, known for its sparkling wines, and to Araldica, producer of one of the best-selling Moscato in America. Led by second-generation winemaker Claudio Manera, Araldica is one of Italy’s fastest-growing producers and a forward-thinking winemaking cooperative. Vera Wang’s PARTY reimagines what it looks like to celebrate, with a little joy and fun.

Vera Wang PARTY is crafted from 100% Glera grapes, with aromas of apple and stone fruit, citrus notes, and fresh acidity on the palate. Available at Drizly or VeraWangParty.com