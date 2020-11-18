Top 5 Best Luxury Kitchen Appliance Brands

Searching for the best luxury kitchen appliances? Since the kitchen is the heart of the home, select a luxury kitchen appliance brand that compliments your luxury lifestyle. If your personal preference is centered on design and style, or on food and entertainment, here’s our list of the top 5 high-end culinary brands that will suit your preferred lifestyle.

So which kitchen brand should you be buying? In this Pursuitist Top 5, we will break down the best kitchen appliance brands that offer a variety of reliable products with top performance that you can purchase today.

Live, and dine, in luxury with these incredible kitchen appliance brands, as Pursuitist presents the Top 5 Best Kitchen Appliance Brands:

5. Dacor. Working together to redefine the modern kitchen, the Dacor family has produced an impressive array of industry firsts. Patented features abound throughout their full line of cooking appliances. Features like an infrared gas broiler inside an electric oven, a Pure Convection system for even heat distribution, a Butterfly Bake Element for an extraordinary traditional bake, and extra-large Dacor Greats that simplify cooking with large pots and pans.

4. Gaggenau. Gaggenau is the world’s preeminent brand of high-performance restaurant-grade cooking technology for the modern home. Specializing in cutting-edge, built-in home appliances, its sleek portfolio includes ovens, gas, electric and induction cook-tops, ventilation, dishwashers, modular refrigeration and freezer columns and wine storage units. Gaggenau also produces specialty appliances such as steamers, grills and deep fryers, and the Asian-influenced Teppan Yaki – all crafted for the luxury American kitchen.

3. Miele. Since 1899, Miele has created thoughtfully designed, precisely engineered home appliances that fulfill the company’s founding promise of ‘Immer Besser’ – a German phrase meaning ‘Forever Better’. Designed for longevity and durably crafted, our full suite of home appliances delivers many year of exceptional performance, complementing any kitchen décor. Discover how Miele can create special moments… every day – offering a versatile design, which stands the test of time, functionality that simplifies everyday tasks and quality that will endure for decades.

2. Sub-Zero and Wolf . For 60 years, Sub-Zero has offered innovative, aesthetically appealing and technologically advanced solutions to meet virtually any home refrigeration need. Through foresight and responsiveness, the company has earned its position as an industry leader – a position Sub-Zero intends to maintain well into the new millennium.

For more than 70 years, Wolf has been synonymous with professional cooking equipment for restaurants and hotels. Now, as part of Sub-Zero, the Wolf line has been adapted for the serious in-home cook. With their superior performance and leading-edge design, Wolf instruments fuel a passion for cooking.

1. La Cornue. Each Château and each Cornuchef is assembled by hand and by one person; this person will follow production through to the end and finalize every last detail. Each kitchen range is monitored, controlled and tested at all the stages of production. Even if you happen to be the Queen of England, you will have to wait at least two months for your Château La Cornue. The superior ranges simply cannot be made any quicker. For three generations, La Cornue has loved and served cuisine in the same way as a stringed-instrument craftsman loves and serves music. La Cornue cultivates an ideal of excellence.