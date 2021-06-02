Top 5 Ways to Treasure the California Coast at Terranea Resort

The United Nations’ World Oceans Day is celebrated on June 8 every year, but at Southern California’s Terranea Resort, every day is an opportunity to celebrate and connect with California’s abundant Pacific coastline. Widely considered the West Coast’s grandest and most eco-aware oceanfront resort, the 102-acre gem is enveloped by a rich natural habitat from its lofty perch atop the ragged coastal bluffs of the Palos Verdes Peninsula. Unparalleled views are the piece de resistance from guest rooms, suites, bungalows, casitas and lavish villas, plus the property’s pools, oceanfront spa, restaurants and golf course.

Throughout June, Terranea Resort shines the spotlight on our remarkable planet with eco-driven programming to help guests explore the surrounding marine-protected environment. For the entire month of June, Terranea.com will also bring awareness to the importance of protecting our oceans by accepting donations for the Marine Mammal Care Center, which provides medical care to injured or sick seals and sea lions throughout Los Angeles County, then releases them back into their natural habitat – frequently along Terranea’s cherished coastline.

SEA HARVEST WORKSHOP

For the first time since pre-pandemic, on June 5 the resort’s Executive Chef Bernard Ibarra will host an intimate sea salt and kelp tasting, paired with farm-fresh produce, signature crafted bites, and sparkling ONEHOPE Wine, all while learning about the resort’s sea harvesting process. Terranea’s Sea Salt Conservatory is used to produce Terranea’s own signature sea salt using local seawater from the Pacific Ocean and to cure locally grown and foraged kelp. It’s an ideal way to revive Terranea’s popular monthly wine dinners.

KELP FOREST CLEANUP KAYAK TOUR

Kayak with a purpose on June 5 to celebrate World Oceans Day and help maintain the Pacific coastline as you assist in collecting litter along the pristine Marine Protected Area of the Palos Verdes Peninsula. For ages 8 and up. Weather permitting, kayaking along Terranea’s unspoiled coastline is a special experience available year-round.

KELP FOREST KAYAK TOUR WITH A MARINE BIOLOGIST

Learn about the coastline as you kayak along the pristine Marine Protected Area of the Palos Verdes Peninsula. On June 5, join marine biologist and Chief Operations and Education Officer of Marine Mammal Care Center, Dave Bader, as he guides guests through a 2 ½ hour immersive experience along the California coastline, while also providing his wealth of knowledge of endangered cetaceans and the conservation of our local marine life. A portion of the proceeds from each tour will be donated to Marine Mammal Care Center. Meanwhile, on dry land, the Terranea Green Team will teach families about the ocean’s fascinating sea creatures with the fun “Where Do I Live?” game.

GRAY WHALE GIN POP UP & COOKIES

Gray Whales are frequent visitors to Terranea coastline, so it’s only fitting that on Saturday, June 5, Gray Whale Gin will be serving up samples of their delicious botanical spirit, created from locally sourced organic and wild foraged ingredients. Just look for their VW Bus pop-up to learn about how they help benefit the world’s oceans and shop their eco-friendly gifts. All month long, kids can have a whale of a time decorating a sweet treat with the Captain Gray Whale Cookie Kit from the resort’s Sea Beans market (home of the coolest ice cream sandwiches anywhere).

SELF-GUIDED NATURE WALK & SCAVENGER HUNT

Every day is a beautiful day to explore Terranea’s scenic property, home to many beautiful species of native plants and animals. At the resort’s Pointe Discovery, grab a complimentary map for a Self-Guided Nature Walk along trails to l to learn more about the region’s wildlife and the fascinating history of the resort. Families can also enjoy a Self-Guided Scavenger Hunt to learn how to identify flora and fauna through fun facts for all ages. Feeling crafty? Make a Seashell Beach Frame with all proceeds benefitting Art to Grow On Children’s Art Center Inc., serving the creative development needs of schoolchildren in the local, South Bay community.