Top 5 Luxury Hotels Preferred by Taylor Swift: An Exclusive Review

In a world where luxury and refinement are sought after experiences, Pursuitist brings to you the ultimate inside look into the world of celebrity travel preferences. Today, we shine the spotlight on the distinctive and opulent travel choices of global music sensation, Taylor Swift. Our journey together explores the very places that have captivated her heart and inspired her creative genius. Here are the top five luxury hotels that Taylor Swift has found particularly enthralling, in no particular order.

The Savoy, London

A notable beacon of British tradition and sophisticated style, The Savoy in London is a Swift favorite. Nestled majestically on the riverbank of the Thames, this iconic hotel flaunts an impressive blend of Edwardian and Art Deco aesthetics. It’s no wonder that the creative enclave, particularly the iconic “Beaufort Bar”, has been a muse to Swift, leading to the birth of several enchanting lyrics. With Pursuitist, you get an intimate look at this grandeur that impresses the globally beloved artist.

The Greenwich Hotel, New York

The Greenwich Hotel, amidst the energetic ambiance of Tribeca, New York, offers an eclectic retreat that Swift is known to favor. This luxurious hotel delivers an exquisite balance of privacy and vibrance, capturing the unique spirit of downtown New York. With Japanese-inspired Shibui Spa, a Michelin-starred Italian restaurant, and an indoor pool, it’s a luxurious sanctuary in the city that never sleeps.

Amangiri, Utah

In the heart of Utah’s peaceful desert landscape, Swift finds a tranquil haven in Amangiri. The luxury resort stands as an architectural marvel that pays tribute to the stunning natural beauty surrounding it. This serene retreat has been a preferred respite for Swift, with its private terraces, personal fireplaces, and captivating desert views. It’s a Swift-approved sanctuary that perfectly blends luxury with nature.



Hôtel de Crillon, Paris

Nestled on Place de la Concorde, Hôtel de Crillon is a testament to Paris‘s rich history and architectural grandeur. This historic hotel, with its stunning Eiffel Tower views and luxurious suites, offers Swift a taste of French elegance that she adores. The Michelin-starred L’Ecrin restaurant here serves gastronomic delights, setting the stage for a truly Parisian experience.

Blackberry Farm, Tennessee

Located near her Nashville home, Swift’s fondness for the bucolic charm of Blackberry Farm is palpable. This luxurious farmstead resort offers an irresistible blend of homely comfort and rustic luxury, against the backdrop of the Smoky Mountains. Its focus on farm-to-table dining and nature-infused outdoor activities make it a regular retreat for Swift.

In each of these hotels, Taylor Swift’s affinity for exclusivity, aesthetic ambiance, historic richness, and ultimate comfort is evident. Through her eyes, Pursuitist offers you an intimate perspective of these luxury retreats. Just as Swift’s music embraces a spectrum of emotions and narratives, the hotels she frequents narrate unique tales of luxury, comfort, and character. As the ultimate luxury travel insider, Pursuitist not only takes you behind the scenes of these luxury spaces but also crafts an experience that you would cherish as much as Taylor Swift does.