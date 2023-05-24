Pursuitist
Now Reading
Top 5 Luxury Hotels Preferred by Taylor Swift: An Exclusive Review
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
Top 5 Luxury Hotels Preferred by Taylor Swift: An Exclusive Review
Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort
This is the Best Luxury Hotel at Walt Disney World for 2023
2023's Best Credit Cards for Maximizing Rewards
2023’s Best Credit Cards for Maximizing Rewards: Points Genius Guide
Cutting-Edge Luxury: The Top 5 Emerging Streetwear Companies in Los Angeles
Exploring Mike White's Top 5 Four Seasons Resorts for The White Lotus
Exploring Mike White’s Top 5 Four Seasons Resorts for The White Lotus: Luxury and Drama in Exotic Locations
Nobu Chicago Review
Nobu Chicago Review
convertible
5 Reasons to Drive Jaguar’s F-TYPE 75 Special Edition Sports Cars While You Still Can
An Interview with Chris Prelog, President of Windstar Cruises
An Interview with Chris Prelog, President of Windstar Cruises
5 Questions with Michael B. Jordan
pool
5 Reasons to Visit The Anam Cam Ranh
Top 5 Luxury Outdoor Grills for the Affluent Culinary Pro
Top 5 Luxury Outdoor Grills for Affluent Culinary Pros
Sky High Yoga Returns to The Edge New York

Top 5 Luxury Hotels Preferred by Taylor Swift: An Exclusive Review

by

Christopher Parr, is the Editor and Chief Content Creator for…

In a world where luxury and refinement are sought after experiences, Pursuitist brings to you the ultimate inside look into the world of celebrity travel preferences. Today, we shine the spotlight on the distinctive and opulent travel choices of global music sensation, Taylor Swift. Our journey together explores the very places that have captivated her heart and inspired her creative genius. Here are the top five luxury hotels that Taylor Swift has found particularly enthralling, in no particular order.

  1. The Savoy, London

A notable beacon of British tradition and sophisticated style, The Savoy in London is a Swift favorite. Nestled majestically on the riverbank of the Thames, this iconic hotel flaunts an impressive blend of Edwardian and Art Deco aesthetics. It’s no wonder that the creative enclave, particularly the iconic “Beaufort Bar”, has been a muse to Swift, leading to the birth of several enchanting lyrics. With Pursuitist, you get an intimate look at this grandeur that impresses the globally beloved artist.

Taylor Swift in the Beaufort Bar at The Savoy | Photographed by Mario Testino for Vanity Fair.
Taylor Swift in the Beaufort Bar photographed by Mario Testino for Vanity Fair.
 

  1. The Greenwich Hotel, New York

The Greenwich Hotel, amidst the energetic ambiance of Tribeca, New York, offers an eclectic retreat that Swift is known to favor. This luxurious hotel delivers an exquisite balance of privacy and vibrance, capturing the unique spirit of downtown New York. With Japanese-inspired Shibui Spa, a Michelin-starred Italian restaurant, and an indoor pool, it’s a luxurious sanctuary in the city that never sleeps.

The Greenwich Hotel, New York
The Greenwich Hotel, New York
 

  1. Amangiri, Utah

In the heart of Utah’s peaceful desert landscape, Swift finds a tranquil haven in Amangiri. The luxury resort stands as an architectural marvel that pays tribute to the stunning natural beauty surrounding it. This serene retreat has been a preferred respite for Swift, with its private terraces, personal fireplaces, and captivating desert views. It’s a Swift-approved sanctuary that perfectly blends luxury with nature.

Amangiri, a Luxury Five-Star Hotel & Resort in Utah, USA
Amangiri, a Luxury Five-Star Hotel & Resort in Utah, USA
 

  1. Hôtel de Crillon, Paris

Nestled on Place de la Concorde, Hôtel de Crillon is a testament to Paris‘s rich history and architectural grandeur. This historic hotel, with its stunning Eiffel Tower views and luxurious suites, offers Swift a taste of French elegance that she adores. The Michelin-starred L’Ecrin restaurant here serves gastronomic delights, setting the stage for a truly Parisian experience.

See Also
The Overhead Compartment with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
The Overhead Compartment with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel, Paris Luxury 5-Star Hotel
Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel, Paris Luxury 5-Star Hotel
 

  1. Blackberry Farm, Tennessee

Located near her Nashville home, Swift’s fondness for the bucolic charm of Blackberry Farm is palpable. This luxurious farmstead resort offers an irresistible blend of homely comfort and rustic luxury, against the backdrop of the Smoky Mountains. Its focus on farm-to-table dining and nature-infused outdoor activities make it a regular retreat for Swift.

Blackberry Farm, Tennessee, USA
Blackberry Farm, Tennessee, USA

In each of these hotels, Taylor Swift’s affinity for exclusivity, aesthetic ambiance, historic richness, and ultimate comfort is evident. Through her eyes, Pursuitist offers you an intimate perspective of these luxury retreats. Just as Swift’s music embraces a spectrum of emotions and narratives, the hotels she frequents narrate unique tales of luxury, comfort, and character. As the ultimate luxury travel insider, Pursuitist not only takes you behind the scenes of these luxury spaces but also crafts an experience that you would cherish as much as Taylor Swift does.

Tags

Christopher Parr, is the Editor and Chief Content Creator for Pursuitist, and a contributing writer to USA Today, Business Insider — and the on-air host of Travel Tuesday on Live at 4 CBS. He is an award-winning luxury marketing veteran, writer, a frequent speaker at luxury and interactive marketing conferences and a pioneer in web publishing. USA Today has named him one of the “Top 10 Luxury Travel Bloggers” — and Madison Magazine honored him as one of the “Top 20 Most Influential People in Madison.”

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2022 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top