‘The World of Anna Sui’ on View in Fort Lauderdale

You’ve seen her fashions on Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell, Gigi and Bella Haddid. But now you can see them up close and personal at the NSU Art Museum in Fort Lauderdale… just as the nation has started opening again and you’re looking to dress up and go somewhere!

Get excited for a sartorial smorgasbord as the museum presents a major retrospective exhibition of fashion designer Anna Sui through October 3, 2021. The World of Anna Sui has over a hundred looks, arranged by theme, from Sui’s career spanning from the 1980s.

Vignettes show off Sui’s varied and eclectic inspirations rich in printed layers and patterns from collections inspired by rock stars, schoolgirls, grunge/punk, bohemian/nomad, and surfers. The exhibition ranges from early looks – such as the exuberant Carnaby Street schoolgirl outfits worn by supermodels in 1991, to her iconic Spring/Summer 2017 Americana-themed collection. And don’t miss hallmark outfits like Sui’s “Silver Peruvian Ensemble” and iconic sequined silk organza “Babydoll Dress” from Spring 1994.

But The World of Anna Sui doesn’t just explore fashion, it dives into the storied and eclectic world of one of New York’s most beloved and accomplished designers.

Visitors will learn more about Sui’s creative process from the exhibit’s mood boards, photographs, sketches, runway video, and even rare backstage footage.

An audio tour is available as well as an official Spotify playlist. No timed tickets are required for entry to this top attraction in Fort Lauderdale.