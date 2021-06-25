Americans love to celebrate the nation’s birth on the Fourth of July with their own Independence Day festivities on the open road. These mid-summer road trips are an incredible opportunity to see some of the country’s top sights during stops, like museums, attractions, activities, and fireworks displays.

But while some cities, like Washington, DC and Philadelphia, are common to visit during this patriotic holiday, America also has a number of other — perhaps lesser known but definitely as interesting — drivable destinations with flag-waving flair. In this Top 5, we list the best road trip places to celebrate for those who love to travel. And for RVers, we’ll even share where you can park your American Coach overnight!

Rev up your RV and get ready to celebrate Independence on the open road as Pursuitist presents the Top 5 Best Places to Celebrate Independence Day With an RV.

5. AmericaFest , Pasadena, CA. If you’re looking to be about as far away from Washington, DC as possible this Independence Day, but still want the monumental Fourth of July fireworks, don’t miss AmericaFest, held at the Rose Bowl Stadium. AmericaFest’s day-long event is a celebration of all things red, white, and blue that will include tailgating, live entertainment, a motorcycle stunt show, and that world-renowned fireworks show. And when the day is done, you’ll have your choice of National Parks or California big cities nearby to explore.

RVers can stay overnight at Orangeland RV Park conveniently located nearby a number of Anaheim attractions.

4. Let Freedom Sing! , Nashville, TN. Nashville is America’s home to country music, so it may come as no surprise this town is hosting a Let Freedom Sing! event. But how about the fact that the day includes a concert by three-time, Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Brad Paisley… and it’s free?! The city is also putting on its largest fireworks show ever, synchronized to live music from the Nashville Symphony.

Located on a peninsula with views of Percy Priest Lake, RVers can spend the night at Elm Hill RV Resort , which offers full hook-up sites and a number of other amenities. Guests can also rent boats, kayaks and paddleboards to explore Percy Priest Lake.

3. National Museum of the U.S. Air Force , Near Dayton, OH. Celebrate the birth of the nation and honor its Airmen and Airwomen.For more than a century, the U.S. Air Force has defended the United States in the air, space, and cyberspace. Located on the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the free National Museum of the U.S. Air Force is the world’s largest military aviation museum. It features more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts, including actual rocks from the lunar surface of the moon that you can touch.

RVers can spend the night at Thousand Trails – Wilmington RV Resort . The resort has 170 acres of premiere camping along with an on-site lake that provides opportunities to fish and canoe.

2. Cody Stampede Celebration & Parade , Cody, WY. To truly experience the spirit of America’s Wild West, plan to attend the four-day Independence Day celebration in Cody that runs July 1-4. During the holiday, Cody hosts the PRCA Rodeo where you can watch contestants compete for $400,000 in prize money. The weekend also includes three parades – a Kiddies’ Parade on July 2 and a Stampede Parade on July 3 and 4. At dusk on July 4, fireworks will explode above the Wyoming River with the red, white, and blue on full display.

Cody is 55 miles from the east entrance of Yellowstone National Park , the country’s first national park dating back to 1872. RVers can stay overnight at Ponderosa Camp Ground .

1. Kaboom Town! , Addison, TX. They say everything is bigger in Texas, so it may not be surprising that on July 3 there’s a “best of” fireworks show that lasts for a solid 30 minutes just outside of Dallas. Even the American Pyrotechnics Association brags about the show! Spectacular views can be found throughout Addison, but one of the best ways to take in the display is to join a watch party at a local restaurant or hotel, since these parties typically include live music and special Fourth of July eats, treats, and libations, served with a side of star-spangled spectacular.