Rémy Martin and Atelier Thiery Launch Limited-Edition Decanter
Rémy Martin and Atelier Thiery Launch Limited-Edition Decanter
Rémy Martin and Atelier Thiery Launch Limited-Edition Decanter

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

 

Iconic cognac house Rémy Martin has introduced a new, limited-edition Rémy Martin XO, created in partnership with renowned Parisian gilding studio, Atelier Thiery.

 

The limited-edition Rémy Martin XO decanter is adorned with gold leaf, made in part from 18-karat gold. Showing the parallels between cognac and gold, each bottle has been inspired by its blend of up to 400 finest Rémy Martin eaux-de-vie, which is sourced exclusively from Grande Champagne and Petite Champagne, located in the Cognac region. The customized carafes are numbered, featuring a unique front and neck label.

 

The special edition box is designed with gold foils to create a sensational mirror-like, textured effect on the box. Together with the Rémy Martin XO it contains, the beholder is taken on a sensory journey that continues far beyond the last drop.

 

 

The extraordinary one-of-a-kind collaboration between Rémy Martin and Atelier Thiery serves as an ode to French excellence and innovation, as the brands each proudly bear the prestigious Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant (Living Heritage Company) label, awarded in recognition of an unparalleled commitment to craftsmanship. The limited-edition Rémy Martin XO x Atelier Thiery bottle is available in limited quantities both in fine stores and online at Reserve Bar for $229.

 

 

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly works over several multi-media platforms, including print, on-camera and live events.Kimberly has traveled the world, been a travel expert for eHow.com, and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Huffington Post, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, JustLuxe, Sherman’s Travel and USA Today.

