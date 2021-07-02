Pursuitist
Now Reading
Gurney’s Montauk Introduces Private Memberships
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
American Spirits to Celebrate the 4th of July
5 Brand New Places in NYC to Visit This Summer
5 Beach Bag Essentials This Summer
Cocktails at Home: National Mojito Day
Gurney’s Montauk Introduces Private Memberships
Cocktails at Home: July 4th Edition
Rémy Martin and Atelier Thiery Launch Limited-Edition Decanter
Essentials Must Haves for Your Dog-Friendly Road Trip
Top 5 Best Places to Celebrate Independence Day With an RV
‘The World of Anna Sui’ on View in Fort Lauderdale
5 Best Places to Visit in Jordan
Top 5 Kitchen Appliances for Your Yacht

Gurney’s Montauk Introduces Private Memberships

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

Posh surfside Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa has introduced private memberships for those seeking another level of elegance and service at the year-round resort.

 

 

The three new memberships – Resort, Spa, and All-Access – offers members a chance to revel in all Gurney’s Montauk has to – including exclusive access to the Beach Club, concierge services, and the year-round seawater spa and wellness destination.

 

  • The Resort Membership offers private access to the renowned Beach Club at Gurney’s Montauk, including fully-serviced beach setups and a dedicated beach concierge service, as well as an array of resort amenities such as priority restaurant reservations, beach storage for personal equipment, access to the Kids Club and VIP entry to exclusive events.

 

  • The Spa Membership will include premiere access to the resort’s brand new seawater spa. Set to debut in December 2021, the 30,000 square foot state-of-the-art wellbeing destination will feature the only ocean-fed seawater pool in North America, a caldarium, thermae baths, reinvigorating cold plunge pools, indoor-outdoor treatment rooms and a variety of fitness studios. Members will receive one-on-one fitness coaching and wellness classes and curated spa treatments

 

See Also
6 Legendary and Emblematic Timepieces To Have 2021

  • The All-Access Membership combines the benefits of both the Resort and Spa Memberships.

 

Through these exclusive memberships, Gurney’s Resorts will further elevate the unparalleled lifestyle in one of the most sought-after resort destinations in the world.

 

*Annual Resort and Spa Memberships start at $30K while the All-Access Membership starts at $50K. Year One Resort-Level Memberships will be pro-rated from the day of joining. For Resort memberships starting July 1, the price is $18,750.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly works over several multi-media platforms, including print, on-camera and live events.Kimberly has traveled the world, been a travel expert for eHow.com, and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Huffington Post, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, JustLuxe, Sherman’s Travel and USA Today.

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2020 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top