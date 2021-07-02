Gurney’s Montauk Introduces Private Memberships

Posh surfside Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa has introduced private memberships for those seeking another level of elegance and service at the year-round resort.

The three new memberships – Resort, Spa, and All-Access – offers members a chance to revel in all Gurney’s Montauk has to – including exclusive access to the Beach Club, concierge services, and the year-round seawater spa and wellness destination.

The Resort Membership offers private access to the renowned Beach Club at Gurney’s Montauk, including fully-serviced beach setups and a dedicated beach concierge service, as well as an array of resort amenities such as priority restaurant reservations, beach storage for personal equipment, access to the Kids Club and VIP entry to exclusive events.

The Spa Membership will include premiere access to the resort’s brand new seawater spa. Set to debut in December 2021, the 30,000 square foot state-of-the-art wellbeing destination will feature the only ocean-fed seawater pool in North America, a caldarium, thermae baths, reinvigorating cold plunge pools, indoor-outdoor treatment rooms and a variety of fitness studios. Members will receive one-on-one fitness coaching and wellness classes and curated spa treatments

The All-Access Membership combines the benefits of both the Resort and Spa Memberships.

Through these exclusive memberships, Gurney’s Resorts will further elevate the unparalleled lifestyle in one of the most sought-after resort destinations in the world.

*Annual Resort and Spa Memberships start at $30K while the All-Access Membership starts at $50K. Year One Resort-Level Memberships will be pro-rated from the day of joining. For Resort memberships starting July 1, the price is $18,750.