Cocktails at Home: National Mojito Day
Cocktails at Home: National Mojito Day

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

National Mojito Day is on July 11th, and we want to help you celebrate with a delicious mojito from Ron Zacapa.

Ron Zacapa rums are made from sugar cane harvested in southern Guatemala, which is pressed into virgin sugar cane honey. Its aging process is sophisticated and slower allowing for more time for the aromas and flavors to combine. It is led by female master blender Lorena Vásquez, a trailblazing female in the spirits world.  Enjoy!

 

ZACAPA MOJITO

 

Ingredients

• 1 1/2 oz Zacapa 23 Rum

• 1 oz Lime Juice

• 6-8 mint leaves, fresh

• 1 tbsp of simple syrup OR sugar

• Mint Sprig for Garnish

 

Cocktail Preparation

• Combine lime juice, sugar/simple syrup, and 3-4

mint leaves in cocktail shaker. Use muddler to

muddle mint, juice, and sugar combination. Add

Zacapa Rum and shake. Pour mixture into a glass,

add ice. Top with club soda and garnish with mint

sprig. Makes one drink.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly works over several multi-media platforms, including print, on-camera and live events.Kimberly has traveled the world, been a travel expert for eHow.com, and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Huffington Post, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, JustLuxe, Sherman’s Travel and USA Today.

