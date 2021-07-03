Pursuitist
American Spirits to Celebrate the 4th of July
American Spirits to Celebrate the 4th of July

This weekend marks the traditional July 4th celebrations, which is the perfect time to try American-made whiskies made right here in the USA. Here are a few of our favorites:

 

Castle & Key: (Frankfort, KY) 

The first whiskey from the historic Kentucky distillery, Castle & Key’s Restoration Rye features three batches (soc far), each with unique flavor profiles. 2021 Batch #1, the most recent installment of the series, continues to pay tribute to the restoration of the historic property which was once the iconic Old Taylor Distillery. Florals and fruit on the nose, the palate of this rye emits golden raisin, toast, baking spices, and praline with a medium-bodied finish. We recommend enjoying neat, or in a Whiskey Sour to really wow your backyard BBQ guests.

 

 

 

Westland Distillery: (Seattle, WA) 

Outpost Range reflects the Seattle distiller’s core mission to push beyond the old-world conventions to pursue new possibilities in single malt. The recently released limited edition of the Outpost Range includes Colere Edition 1 American Single Malt Whiskey, a single malt that demonstrates that barley does indeed contribute to flavor in single malt. On the nose, this whiskey offers notes of roasted pineapples and florals. Tasting notes include a fruit palate with original Wheat Thins, black pepper, and fig bar, and gingerbread cake driven by the malt.

Frey Ranch Distillery: (Fallon, NV) 

Frey Ranch Distillery is Nevada’s first and only whiskey producer to grow 100% of its grains on-site. Frey Ranch Straight Bourbon Whiskey is aged for an average of five years, resulting in a smooth yet complex 90-proof bourbon. Find notes of  Oak & citrus on the nose, with tasting notes of vanilla, caramel, banana chips, and dried hay with a long finish of cedar.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly works over several multi-media platforms, including print, on-camera and live events.Kimberly has traveled the world, been a travel expert for eHow.com, and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Huffington Post, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, JustLuxe, Sherman’s Travel and USA Today.

