Cocktails at Home: July 4th Edition

Celebrate Independence Day this year with a bespoke cocktail from your favorite spirits:

Fistful of 4th Pops

Created by Anthony Bohlinger, National Fistful of Bourbon Brand Ambassador

Ingredients:

Strawberry Top 2 cup Diced Strawberries 1/4 cup Granulated Sugar ½ cup Greek yogurt

Colada Center 1 ½ cups of fresh pineapple cubes 1 cup unsweetened coconut cream ¼ cup granulated sugar 1 part Fistful of Bourbon 1 ½ Teaspoons Fresh lime Juice ¼ Teaspoon kosher salt

Blueberry Base

2 cups Blueberries

1/4 cup Granulated sugar

½ cup Greek Yogurt

Method: Makes 12 popsicles. For each flavor section, add all ingredients in a blender & puree. Fill popsicle molds ¼ full with strawberry blend and freeze for 1 hour. Take colada mix and fill popsicle molds ¾ full and freeze for 1 hour. Add the blueberry mix and insert popsicle base and freeze for one hour. Finish with lime zest over the whole popsicle.

The Glenfiddich Highland Cooler

Created by Allan Roth, Glenfiddich Brand Ambassador

Ingredients:

1 part Glenfiddich 14 Year Old Bourbon Barrel Reserve

5 parts Watermelon Juice

Garnish: Watermelon & Mint

Method: This might be one of the simplest, and most delicious, drinks you can make on the 4th of July. Simply cool the juice (pureed fruit) of a ripe, seedless watermelon, and mix it five to one with Glenfiddich 14 Year Bourbon Barrel Reserve. Pour into a highball or rocks glass and garnish with a small watermelon wedge and some mint.

For extra credit, stick the 5:1 mixture in the freezer. Once it’s set, scrape it out with a fork to create a delicious watermelon Glenfiddich snow cone.

NOLET’S RED, WHITE & BLUE

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups NOLET’S Silver Gin

1/2 cup Chambord Liqueur

1/2 cup Maraschino Cherry Liqueur

2 1/2 cups Lemonade

1/4-1/2 cup Simple Syrup

1 cup Blackberries or Blueberries

1 cup Strawberries

1 cup Raspberries

Method: Puree fruit in a blender and strain out solids or juice fresh berries in a juicer. Mix berry juice with NOLET’S Silver Gin, Chambord, and Maraschino Liqueur with lemonade in a large pitcher or punchbowl. Taste for sweetness and adjust with simple syrup as needed. Add ice to the mixture, and serve over ice with fruit or floral garnish in a rocks glass.

Kickback Colada

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. CÎROC™ Coconut

3 oz. Watermelon Juice

1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

1 oz. Simple Syrup

1 slice of Jalapeño

Garnish: Watermelon wedge

Glassware: Rocks Glass

Method:

Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice.

Shake well and strain into a rocks glass filled with crushed ice.

Garnish with a watermelon wedge.

AMERICAN COLLINS

Ingredients:

2oz Mijenta Tequila Blanco

1oz Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice

2oz Sparkling water

1oz Earl Grey Tea Syrup

Method:

In a highball glass filled with ice, add the Mijenta Tequila Blanco, lime juice, sparkling water and earl grey tea syrup

Garnish with a lime wheel