5 Reasons to Visit The Anam Cam Ranh

The Anam brand has two properties in Vietnam with a third on the way. Its luxury stature in the southeast Asian country pairs excellent rates with top-notch service in special locations. Both current properties are very different with The Anam Cam Ranh being the larger of them. The Anam Mui Ne to the south of Cam Ranh is a smaller resort. This month, it joined as the first Vietnamese member of The Small Luxury Hotels of the World group, cementing its high-end status. It also means that World of Hyatt members can now earn and redeem points during their stay, thanks to a partnership between the two hotel programs.

The Anam Can Ranh is in a resort destination, north of Mui Ne and close to Nha Trang. It is a popular destination for people from Korea, China, Singapore and all around the region. Americans will soon discover this Hawaiian lookalike destination adds even more charm thanks to its Vietnamese culture and hospitality. Here are five reasons to visit this exceptional resort, The Anam Cam Ranh.

The rooms

Designed with local materials like teak wood, handmade fabrics and artwork made by local designers and artists, the accommodations here are something special. From the pillowtop bedding and stacks of thick pillows to the colorful tiles that are replicas of the Indochine design style, the look comes together to blend modern touches with historic style. There are subtle things like the placement of power and USB outlets. The traditional Vietnamese hats, flip flops and beach bags continue the attention to detail here. Another nice touch is the welcome fruit upon arrival.

Rooms come in two areas of the resort, either in the main building with excellent views from high floors of both sides of the property or in private villas spread throughout the gardens leading to the beach. Separate two and three-bedroom villas with kitchens and private plunge pools are tucked into a far corner of the resort. Winding pathways connect everything, including the restaurants, pools and spa, which makes it easy although golf carts can help to make the trip.

Open-plan bathrooms have lovely vanities with dual sinks, locally made toiletries in eco-friendly pump bottles, plenty of towels and robes and strong shower pressure. Many rooms have soaking tubs, too.

Any of the beach villas along the gardens are a highlight for their private plunge pools, large second living room, enormous bathrooms and patio in front of the bedroom. It’s like a small home.

The views

No matter where your room is, the beach is not far. Towering mountains in the distance and a curvaceous bay make for stunning scenery. It’s similar to what you may find in Maui or other parts of Hawaii. Swaying palm trees dot the manicured gardens, which are tended to by a zealous staff. From two of the restaurants, beach views are assured. Guests can lounge in hammocks or swings to take in the serenity around the property.

Some may prefer rooms in the main building because they higher providing more panoramic views, but others like the ability to walk straight from their bedroom to the grassy lawn and beach. Lounge chairs line the beach beneath umbrellas and round the pools, many of these are facing the water. The staff is eager to please and can help reposition them for the best scenery.

The food

Dining here is a treat, and there are numerous restaurants to whet any appetite. The Indochine, the main restaurant, serves a generous breakfast buffet with a range of tropical fruit, soups, salads, juices and Vietnamese, Korean and Japanese menus among others. Cooked-to-order egg dishes and pho are also part of the breakfast, which should be labeled a feast here.

The Vietnamese restaurant serves an extensive range of traditional and modern-style food from around the country. It’s an educational experience, too, as the menu is divided between the northern, central and southern regions of the country. Guests can learn about what foods are popular in different regions as they dine.

A poolside menu serves light fare, and the Beach Club restaurant has an international menu with everything from healthy salads to pizzas and pastas. On some nights, live music entertains here. Near reception, The Saigon Bar serves afternoon and evening cocktails, afternoon tea and an a la carte breakfast. There are so many choices here that long-stay guests appreciate the variety. Fine dining is available at The Colonial, and those that want to order up room service can do that at any hour.

The pools

There are numerous pools dotted around the resort, and that doesn’t include the private pools that adjoin many of the villas. They include one long pool by reception that is popular for its garden and beach views. Another is shrouded in trees by the spa. This one offers plentiful shade as well as shower areas for kids to play. The beachfront pool by the Vietnamese restaurant is a fantastic spot for its soft breezes and all-day sun and views.

Throughout the day, staffers circle around with fresh fruit skewers, towels and food options at the touch of the button from any seat. They also visit guests lounging on the beach.

The activities

The spa here is top-notch and large enough to have separate relaxation areas, including spaces for men and women with private plunges, saunas, steam rooms and outdoor lounges. On the menu are numerous Asian massage and beauty technique options. These are part of the garden-shrouded, Zen-like spa.

A kids club keeps younger guests active and entertained while adults enjoy the spa or grab a workout in the large fitness center. Guests can play tennis on the property or golf on a nearby course as well use the onsite game room. There’s even an onsite cinema that screens free movies for guests.

Another fun activity is a visit to the resort’s own organic garden and farm. Here, many of the ingredients are used in the restaurant menus. Sustainability is a major focus for The Anam brand, and recycled water is used on the farm. The eggs from the farm’s chickens are part of the staff menu. The property uses wooden room keys to replace the traditional plastic. It also has its own bottling plant to filter water and place in glass bottles for guests.

A complimentary shuttle takes guests to the airport or into town on a set schedule, giving those that want to explore farther afield the chance to do it with ease. Meeting groups appreciate the ample meeting space and al fresco reception areas on the grass. Coming soon is a new conference center, shopping area, swimming pool and cafe later this year.