If you’re an admirer of the Hyatt Brand and an avid traveler looking for a quick path to free nights, lush stays and elite status, the World of Hyatt credit card is the perfect fit for luxury travelers. The World of Hyatt includes over 17 brands, including Grand Hyatt, Park Hyatt, and Andaz.

The word Hyatt is often associated with the finest hotels in the world. Known for their quality, design and service, many of the Hyatt properties around the world have became famous for providing 5-star services and experiences. With operations spanning over 850 properties in 60 countries, the Hyatt brand offers amenities that fit all types of travelers from business to luxurious accommodations; they have something for every kind of traveler.

If you’re searching for one of the best hotel credit cards, look no further than their remarkable World Of Hyatt credit card (sign up here).

What’s the World of Hyatt credit card really about? Cardholders start out with automatic Discoverist status, then move up to higher levels based on their spending. At its core, it is essentially a loyalty program that rewards Hyatt members based on how frequently they choose to stay at Hyatt and partner properties. Cardholders are also awarded ample points on a variety of travel purchases, including airfare and restaurant purchases.

It’s one of the best hotel cards, offering an amazing suite of first-rate benefits: a generous sign-up bonus, ongoing rewards, high-value points, automatic elite status, a free night reward every anniversary year and an easy way to obtain an additional free night with enough spending. The free night benefit alone makes up for the annual fee of $95.

The World of Hyatt credit card earns 4x bonus points at Hyatt, 2x points at restaurants and on airline tickets purchased directly from the airlines, and you’ll earn one point per dollar on everything else. This card also has no foreign transaction fees.

Beyond great locations, luxurious rooms and top-notch amenities, the World of Hyatt credit card connects travelers to people, places and amazing stories around the world. It has never been easier to explore the world while receiving generous benefits. Reward yourself to upgrades, VIP access and exclusive experiences only offered by Hyatt.

The World of Hyatt loyalty program consists of 17 global hotel brands. With its partnership with Small Luxury Hotels, there are now more than 1,100 locations where you can earn and redeem Hyatt points. The most famous Hyatt brands include:

Hyatt Place : A luxury hotel positioned as the entry-level experience, Hyatt Place offers comfortable amenities, such as workout facilities and lounges.

This luxurious extended-stay brand of Hyatt features apartment-style suites with amenities that you can find at home, such as a full-sized fridge, etc.

Hyatt Centric hotels are boutique lifestyle properties that provide urban and lifestyle experiences.

This upper-upscale brand of Hyatt hotels primarily focuses on business travellers.

Grand Hyatt is one of the group's two luxury brands and is often described as a destination hotel.

Defines luxury and is probably the most luxurious brand of Hyatt hotels. Park Hyatt operates 40 properties in 23 different countries.

This is the latest brand from Hyatt it's an upscale brand that features 24/7 fitness facilities and social spaces that feature a Lounge/Bar/Market area where travellers and locals can mingle while they grab a quick bite to eat.

Andaz properties are located in prime locations. The brand features luxurious boutique hotels and resorts that can be found in over 14 different across the globe. Andaz operates 21 properties.

Boasts unique premium and luxurious properties that are exceptional in their different ways. The brand operates 19 hotels in several cities.

This brand operates six all-inclusive luxury properties, primarily in Mexico.

This brand operates six all-inclusive luxury properties, primarily in Mexico. Miraval: The smallest brand from the Hyatt network operates three luxury well-being properties.

Should You Sign Up ?

Yes, The World of Hyatt credit card is a must-have for fans of the Hyatt brands looking for a fast path to free nights and elite status. The more you use the World of Hyatt credit card, which offers exceptional value to its loyal members, the better rewards you’ll receive. If you’re a frequent traveler or even if you’re only planning to stay at a Hyatt property for a night or two, this is a loyalty program and credit card worth checking out (sign up here).