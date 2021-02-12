Cocktails at Home: Valentine’s Day Edition

Looking for a unique cocktail to make a home this Valentine’s Day? Check out some of our favorite bespoke mixes here for your sipping pleasure:
CARRIE’S GOODBYE
Created by Stefan Huebner
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 parts Reyka Vodka
- 1/2 part razzmataz
- 3/4 part lemon juice
- 3/4 part simple syrup
- 3 parts club soda
Method: Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker except soda. Shake, strain, top soda, garnish with a strawberry or raspberry and serve.
FRONDS WITH BENEFITS
Created by Monkey Shoulder Brand Ambassador Anna Mains
Ingredients:
- 1.5 parts Monkey Shoulder
- .5 parts green tea syrup
- .5 parts pineapple juice
- 3 parts coconut water
Method: Shake, strain over ice in Collins glass. Garnish with pineapple fronds.
FORBIDDEN FRUIT
Created by Tullamore D.E.W. Brand Ambassador Gillian Murphy
Ingredients:
- 1.5 parts Tullamore D.E.W. Cider Cask
- 1 part Aperol
- 1 dash Orange Bitters
Method: Add all ingredients to a mixing glass with ice, stir and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with an apple slice.
5 ACRES
Created by Tullamore D.E.W. Brand Ambassador Gillian Murphy
Ingredients:
- 1 part Tullamore D.E.W. Original
- 1 part Dry Vermouth
- 1 part Ruby Port
- 2 Dash Aromatic Bitters
- 2 Dash Chocolate Bitter
- Garnish Orange Twist and Cherry
Method: Add all ingredients into a chilled stirring glass, add ice and stir until chilled. Pour contents into a cocktail glass and zest with orange and garnish with cherry.