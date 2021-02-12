Cocktails at Home: Valentine’s Day Edition

Looking for a unique cocktail to make a home this Valentine’s Day? Check out some of our favorite bespoke mixes here for your sipping pleasure:

CARRIE’S GOODBYE

Created by Stefan Huebner

Ingredients :

1 1/2 parts Reyka Vodka

1/2 part razzmataz

3/4 part lemon juice

3/4 part simple syrup

3 parts club soda

Method : Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker except soda. Shake, strain, top soda, garnish with a strawberry or raspberry and serve.

FRONDS WITH BENEFITS

Created by Monkey Shoulder Brand Ambassador Anna Mains

Ingredients :

1.5 parts Monkey Shoulder

.5 parts green tea syrup

.5 parts pineapple juice

3 parts coconut water

Method : Shake, strain over ice in Collins glass. Garnish with pineapple fronds.

FORBIDDEN FRUIT

Created by Tullamore D.E.W. Brand Ambassador Gillian Murphy

Ingredients :

1.5 parts Tullamore D.E.W. Cider Cask

1 part Aperol

1 dash Orange Bitters

Method : Add all ingredients to a mixing glass with ice, stir and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with an apple slice.

5 ACRES

Created by Tullamore D.E.W. Brand Ambassador Gillian Murphy

Ingredients :

1 part Tullamore D.E.W. Original

1 part Dry Vermouth

1 part Ruby Port

2 Dash Aromatic Bitters

2 Dash Chocolate Bitter

Garnish Orange Twist and Cherry