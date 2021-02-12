Pursuitist
Cocktails at Home: Valentine’s Day Edition
Cocktails at Home: Valentine's Day Edition
Cocktails at Home: Valentine’s Day Edition

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

 

Looking for a unique cocktail to make a home this Valentine’s Day?  Check out some of our favorite bespoke mixes here for your sipping pleasure:

 

CARRIE’S GOODBYE 

Created by Stefan Huebner

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 parts Reyka Vodka
  • 1/2 part razzmataz
  • 3/4 part lemon juice
  • 3/4  part simple syrup
  • 3 parts club soda

 

MethodCombine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker except soda. Shake, strain, top soda, garnish with a strawberry or raspberry and serve.

 

FRONDS WITH BENEFITS 

Created by Monkey Shoulder Brand Ambassador Anna Mains

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 parts Monkey Shoulder
  • .5 parts green tea syrup
  • .5 parts pineapple juice
  • 3 parts coconut water

MethodShake, strain over ice in Collins glass. Garnish with pineapple fronds.

 

 

FORBIDDEN FRUIT

Created by Tullamore D.E.W. Brand Ambassador Gillian Murphy

Ingredients:

MethodAdd all ingredients to a mixing glass with ice, stir and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with an apple slice.

 

5 ACRES

Created by Tullamore D.E.W. Brand Ambassador Gillian Murphy

Ingredients:

  • 1 part Tullamore D.E.W. Original
  • 1 part Dry Vermouth
  • 1 part Ruby Port
  • 2 Dash Aromatic Bitters
  • 2 Dash Chocolate Bitter
  • Garnish Orange Twist and Cherry

Method: Add all ingredients into a chilled stirring glass, add ice and stir until chilled. Pour contents into a cocktail glass and zest with orange and garnish with cherry.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly works over several multi-media platforms, including print, on-camera and live events.Kimberly has traveled the world, been a travel expert for eHow.com, and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Huffington Post, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, JustLuxe, Sherman’s Travel and USA Today.

