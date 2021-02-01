5 Luxe Valentine’s Day Takeout in NYC

With indoor dining in NYC still suspended and February temperatures in the mid-20’s, takeout may be the way to go in NYC this Valentine’s Day. That doesn’t mean you can’t still have a luxury experience at home. Here are our top five luxury finds to make your day filled with elegance and romance:

Caviar Russe

One of the main purveyors of caviar, with a Michelin-starred restaurant in New York City and another location in Miami. For Valentine’s Day Caviar Russe, is offering an ultra-luxe takeout menu for two designed to bring Caviar Russe’s intimate and indulgent experience home. The elegantly presented eight-course meal includes:

Caviar & Champagne – Select Osetra, Traditional Accompaniments, Dom Perignon

Blue Fin Tuna Tartar Caviar, Ponzu, Brioche

Lobster Tail Chilled

Balyk Smoked Salmon Créme Frîche, Sourdough, Caviar

Foie Gras Terrine Périgord Black Truffle

Caviar Baked Potato Classic Osetra

Strawberries & Chocolate Mousse

Madeleines

The Caviar Russe Valentine’s special for two is available for NYC delivery or pick up Friday 2/12 through Sunday 2/14. Orders must be placed by February 12th. Cost: $1,500. To order email: reservationsnyc@caviarrusse. com.

Eleven Madison Park

Three Michelin Star restaurant Eleven Madison Park is offering a decadent menu for Valentine’s Day that you can order in advance. The menu includes roast chicken stuffed with Brioche, Foie Gras and Black Truffle, creamed kale with parmesan, winter greens salad, and lemon tart. Orders are available now for pickup Thursday, February 11 through Sunday, February 14, 2021, at selected pickup locations throughout the tri-state area. ORDER NOW: $275 for dinner for 4.

CRAFT

Celebrity Chef Tom Colicchio’s Flagship Michelin- star NYC restaurant has been closed for indoor and outdoor dining but does special occasion boxes for delivery nationwide or pickup. Tom takes care of all of the details with an elegant home-cooked meal with only the best.

Tom Colicchio’s Valentine’s Day Menu (serves 2)

Lobster Salad w/ Frisée & Winter Citrus (shellfish)

16 oz. Certified Angus Chateaubriand*, marinated with Pimento Oil

Black Truffle Jus (mushrooms/wine)

Sautéed Spinach (alliums)

Braised Leeks (alliums)

Potato Gratin (dairy)

Raspberry Cheesecake (dairy; is gluten-free)

Chocolate Truffles

For extra decadence, add on the craft cocktail kit. Tom Colicchio’s Valentine’s Day box is available for pre-order thru Thursday, 2/4 for pickup at CRAFTNYC (19th & Park) on Thursday, February 11th – Saturday, February 13th from 2-8 pm. ORDER ONLINE HERE

Crown Shy

This highly-acclaimed Michelin star collaboration between Chef James Kent and Restauranteur Jeff Katz in the Financial District will be delivering a 4-course menu starting with a caviar and bread course, appetizers, roasted short rib, pomme purée, kale Caesar salad, and sticky toffee pudding. The meal is available for pickup or delivery on Friday, February 12, 2021.

Palmaz Vineyards + Brasas Food and Wine Society

Brasas Food and Wine Society is planning the perfect Valentine’s Day dinner. A virtually evening of great food and wine paired with lively entertainment from famed mentalist Spidey awaits you. Purchase before February 5th to join from the comfort of your own home on Saturday, February 13th. Shipped directly to you will be perfectly paired Genesee Valley Ranch Wagyu, Palmaz Vineyards Cabernet, artisanal chocolates from Anette’s Napa Valley, and a MEATER Plus thermometer. All kits will include: Palmaz Vineyards Cabernet

artisanal chocolates from Anette’s Napa Valley

MEATER Plus thermometer

Choice from three Genesee Valley Ranch Wagyu beef cuts: Tenderloin Filets, NY Strip Steaks, or a Tomahawk (make a selection when purchasing). All prices are shipping inclusive.

To order: brasasclub.com