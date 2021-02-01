Pursuitist
Now Reading
5 Star Review: Sensibo Pure Air Filtration
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
5 Star Review: Sensibo Pure Air Filtration
5 Luxe Valentine’s Day Takeout in NYC
Cocktails at Home: Mayan Astrology Inspired Coz by Grand Velas Riviera Maya
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
Top 5 New Tropical Resorts Opening in Early 2021
Cocktails at Home: Tanteo Tequila Spicy Ginger Margarita
Cocktails at Home: The Togroni
Resorts Offer COVID Testing Amid New U.S. Travel Regulations
Top 5 Reasons to Buy Your Next Luxury Watch on eBay
Top 5 Reasons to Buy Your Next Luxury Watch on eBay
5 Questions with Mixed Media Artist Jojo Anavim
Maybourne Beverly Hills Launches Maybourne’s Mobile Mixologist
Top 5 Luxury Watch Brands on eBay
Top 5 Luxury Watch Brands on eBay
Le Café V, the new restaurant at Louis Vuitton's Osaka, Japan maison
Le Café V, The Very First Louis Vuitton Café

5 Star Review: Sensibo Pure Air Filtration

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

Looking for the newest technology in air purification that is still sleek and stylish? With most people working from home, it’s more important than ever to pay attention to your indoor air quality.

 

 

We checked out the Sensibo Pure, touted as the world’s most advanced air purification system. Using smart sensing technology, this is the only filtration system that is powered by Pure Boost, a unique patent-pending technology that uses both HEPA and Carbon filters and removes particles as small as 0.1um(more than 100 times thinner than a human hair).  Pure Boost™ regulates the airflow based on factors like geolocation, inside air quality, outside weather & air quality to regulate the fan level of the device. Even better, if you have a Sensibo AC controller, it will use your AC fan to circulate the air even more, when air quality is dangerously low.

 

This includes contaminants such as bacteria, viruses, and pollen, as well as PM (particulate matter) PM1.0, PM2.5, and PM10. Additionally, the active carbon filter absorbs atoms of harmful gases such as smoke and VOCs (Volatile Organic Components).

 

See Also
The Macallan Unveils Distil Your World: The London Edition

 

 

Always on and sensing the air quality, this is the perfect filtration to do all of the work for you. Compatible with Amazon Echo and Google Home, control is at your fingertips, and Sensibo’s advanced smart sensing algorithms save up to 40% on utility bills by letting you define triggers and schedules, helping you choose the right temperature settings, and reminding you to clean your filters. All in all, a win/win situation. To learn more: sensibo.com

Tags

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly works over several multi-media platforms, including print, on-camera and live events.Kimberly has traveled the world, been a travel expert for eHow.com, and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Huffington Post, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, JustLuxe, Sherman’s Travel and USA Today.

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2020 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top