5 Star Review: Sensibo Pure Air Filtration

Looking for the newest technology in air purification that is still sleek and stylish? With most people working from home, it’s more important than ever to pay attention to your indoor air quality.

We checked out the Sensibo Pure, touted as the world’s most advanced air purification system. Using smart sensing technology, this is the only filtration system that is powered by Pure Boost, a unique patent-pending technology that uses both HEPA and Carbon filters and removes particles as small as 0.1um(more than 100 times thinner than a human hair). Pure Boost™ regulates the airflow based on factors like geolocation, inside air quality, outside weather & air quality to regulate the fan level of the device. Even better, if you have a Sensibo AC controller, it will use your AC fan to circulate the air even more, when air quality is dangerously low.

This includes contaminants such as bacteria, viruses, and pollen, as well as PM (particulate matter) PM1.0, PM2.5, and PM10. Additionally, the active carbon filter absorbs atoms of harmful gases such as smoke and VOCs (Volatile Organic Components).

Always on and sensing the air quality, this is the perfect filtration to do all of the work for you. Compatible with Amazon Echo and Google Home, control is at your fingertips, and Sensibo’s advanced smart sensing algorithms save up to 40% on utility bills by letting you define triggers and schedules, helping you choose the right temperature settings, and reminding you to clean your filters. All in all, a win/win situation. To learn more: sensibo.com