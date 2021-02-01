The Craft Irish Whiskey Co Debuts Emerald Isle Collection

After the launch of The Devil’s Keep in November 2020, The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. debuted its second release, The Emerald Isle Collection in partnership with Fabergé today. The seven-piece custom-made whisky set celebrates the “Seven Wonders of Ireland”, set in a dark walnut box, and contains two bottles of ultra-rare, 30-year-old, triple distilled Irish whiskey – the oldest triple-distilled Irish whiskey in existence along with two exclusive creations from Fabergé- the first of its kind Celtic Egg and bespoke timepiece.

The 30-year old single malt Irish whisky has been aged in 200-litre “first fill” American oak casks, previously storing Bourbon, and then finished in a rare single 40-litre Pedro Ximénez sherry barrel. The profile ranges from fudge and maple syrup on the nose to sweet leather and a silky ripe banana on the palate, with a long finish with hints of meringue and rich vanilla cigar smoke.

Each collection also includes a humidor with two ultra-rare Cohiba Siglo VI Grans Reserve cigars, a gold-plated cigar cutter, gold plated water pipette, obsidian whisky stones, hip flask with a sample of the Emerald Isle Whisky, and a carafe of Irish Spring Water.

The inaugural launch of these limited-edition boxes will take place via a private auction in Houston, Texas on 2nd February 2021 at a world record starting price of 1.7m euros – with 100% of all proceeds, beyond cost price, going to charity- 50 percent of proceeds benefitting the Correa Family Foundation supporting children affected by serious illness, and the remaining 50 percent donated to the buyer’s charity of choice. For more information: craftirishwhiskey.com