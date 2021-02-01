Pursuitist
Now Reading
The Craft Irish Whiskey Co Debuts Emerald Isle Collection
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
The Craft Irish Whiskey Co Debuts Emerald Isle Collection
5 Star Review: Sensibo Pure Air Filtration
5 Luxe Valentine’s Day Takeout in NYC
Cocktails at Home: Mayan Astrology Inspired Coz by Grand Velas Riviera Maya
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
Top 5 New Tropical Resorts Opening in Early 2021
Cocktails at Home: Tanteo Tequila Spicy Ginger Margarita
Cocktails at Home: The Togroni
Resorts Offer COVID Testing Amid New U.S. Travel Regulations
Top 5 Reasons to Buy Your Next Luxury Watch on eBay
Top 5 Reasons to Buy Your Next Luxury Watch on eBay
5 Questions with Mixed Media Artist Jojo Anavim
Maybourne Beverly Hills Launches Maybourne’s Mobile Mixologist
Top 5 Luxury Watch Brands on eBay
Top 5 Luxury Watch Brands on eBay

The Craft Irish Whiskey Co Debuts Emerald Isle Collection

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

 

After the launch of The Devil’s Keep in November 2020, The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. debuted its second release, The Emerald Isle Collection in partnership with Fabergé today. The seven-piece custom-made whisky set celebrates the “Seven Wonders of Ireland”, set in a dark walnut box, and contains two bottles of ultra-rare, 30-year-old, triple distilled Irish whiskey – the oldest triple-distilled Irish whiskey in existence along with two exclusive creations from Fabergé- the first of its kind Celtic Egg and bespoke timepiece.

 

 

The 30-year old single malt Irish whisky has been aged in 200-litre “first fill” American oak casks, previously storing Bourbon, and then finished in a rare single 40-litre Pedro Ximénez sherry barrel. The profile ranges from fudge and maple syrup on the nose to sweet leather and a silky ripe banana on the palate, with a long finish with hints of meringue and rich vanilla cigar smoke. 

 

 

Each collection also includes a humidor with two ultra-rare Cohiba Siglo VI Grans Reserve cigars, a gold-plated cigar cutter, gold plated water pipette, obsidian whisky stones, hip flask with a sample of the Emerald Isle Whisky, and a carafe of Irish Spring Water.  

 

 

See Also
Top 5 New Luxury Hotels of 2020
Top 5 New Luxury Hotels of 2020

The inaugural launch of these limited-edition boxes will take place via a private auction in Houston, Texas on 2nd February 2021 at a world record starting price of 1.7m euros – with 100% of all proceeds, beyond cost price, going to charity- 50 percent of proceeds benefitting the Correa Family Foundation supporting children affected by serious illness, and the remaining 50 percent donated to the buyer’s charity of choice. For more information: craftirishwhiskey.com

 

 

 

 

Tags

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly works over several multi-media platforms, including print, on-camera and live events.Kimberly has traveled the world, been a travel expert for eHow.com, and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Huffington Post, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, JustLuxe, Sherman’s Travel and USA Today.

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2020 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top