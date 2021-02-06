Luxe Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her

This year, think outside a dozen red roses and a box of chocolates, with these luxe Valentine’s Day gifts that she will treasure all year long.
Give the gift of classicly tailored silky-smooth pajamas, paired with any bundles to make life more comfortable. The sustainable and innovative lifestyle brand is made of the world’s first CleanBamboo™ and is organic, vegan, and 100% cruelty-free.
For all flower lovers, the gift of an Amaranth Vase makes it stylishly effortless to trim stems and add fresh water with a simple twist, drain and snip. The stylized, textured 3D Diamond pattern won’t chip, crack or shatter, making it the perfect household addition.
Give the gift that keeps on giving, with The Clean Beauty Box. This premium clean beauty bi-monthly subscription box does all the research and testing for you to offer the best seasonal clean beauty products on the market. Boxes can be purchased as a one-time purchase, or up to six.