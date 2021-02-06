Luxe Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her

This year, think outside a dozen red roses and a box of chocolates, with these luxe Valentine’s Day gifts that she will treasure all year long.

ettitude

Give the gift of classicly tailored silky-smooth pajamas, paired with any bundles to make life more comfortable. The sustainable and innovative lifestyle brand is made of the world’s first CleanBamboo™ and is organic, vegan, and 100% cruelty-free.

Amaranth Vases

For all flower lovers, the gift of an Amaranth Vase makes it stylishly effortless to trim stems and add fresh water with a simple twist, drain and snip. The stylized, textured 3D Diamond pattern won’t chip, crack or shatter, making it the perfect household addition.