Luxe Valentine's Day Gifts for Her
Luxe Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her

by

Kimberly Fisher

This year, think outside a dozen red roses and a box of chocolates, with these luxe Valentine’s Day gifts that she will treasure all year long.

 

 

 ettitude

Give the gift of classicly tailored silky-smooth pajamas, paired with any bundles to make life more comfortable. The sustainable and innovative lifestyle brand is made of the world’s first CleanBamboo™ and is organic, vegan, and 100% cruelty-free.

 

Amaranth Vases

For all flower lovers, the gift of an Amaranth Vase makes it stylishly effortless to trim stems and add fresh water with a simple twist, drain and snip. The stylized, textured 3D Diamond pattern won’t chip, crack or shatter, making it the perfect household addition.

 

 The Clean Beauty Box

Give the gift that keeps on giving, with The Clean Beauty Box. This premium clean beauty bi-monthly subscription box does all the research and testing for you to offer the best seasonal clean beauty products on the market. Boxes can be purchased as a one-time purchase, or up to six.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly works over several multi-media platforms, including print, on-camera and live events.Kimberly has traveled the world, been a travel expert for eHow.com, and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Huffington Post, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, JustLuxe, Sherman’s Travel and USA Today.

