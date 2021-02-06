Pursuitist
Tour this Spectacular Penthouse at The Sebastian Vail
Tour this Spectacular Penthouse at The Sebastian Vail
Tour this Spectacular Penthouse at The Sebastian Vail

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

 

Looking for the most luxurious stay in Vail? The Sebastian- Vail Grand Galerie Penthouse offers a stunning slopeside residence spanning over 5,000 square feet that is now available for overnight stays for the first time ever, offering travelers all the amenities of a five-star hotel with space, curated art, and privacy of a beautiful luxury home.

 

 

The accommodations boast beautiful living spaces, like an Italian kitchen and a dining room adorned with a cathedral skylight, and include amenities such as a personal concierge, ski valet services, private ski boot fittings, and more.

 

 

The penthouse features an array of distinct features, including a premier art collection and a handcrafted Italian kitchen with custom finishes and appliances by Officine Gullo Firenze, one of the world’s leading luxury kitchen artisans.

 

 

“The Grand Galerie Penthouse offers a truly one-of-a-kind experience to travelers seeking the exclusivity and space of a private residence coupled with the services and amenities of a world-class luxury hotel,” stated Bryan Austin, General Manager at The Sebastian – Vail. “Guests will find that this elegant home, with 360-degree mountain views, offers both private serenity and ample room to comfortably accommodate their loved ones in an inspiring and sophisticated environment.”

 

 

The Penthouse was designed by Mexico City-based contemporary studios, Gloria Cortina and Simon Hamui, in collaboration with Aspen-based Poss Architecture + Interiors. Original art is showcased from internationally renowned creatives such as Ralph Pucci, Sergio Hernández and Arturo Berned.

 

Hosting up to 12 guests, the resident features a gourmet kitchen, spacious living area, cathedral skylight dining room, media room, five bedrooms with en suite baths, Sonos system, and in-residence washer and dryer.

 

 

As part of their stay at the Grand Galerie Penthouse, guests will have complete access to the full suite of services at The Sebastian – Vail, including a personal concierge; slopeside ski valet services at the property’s Base Camp; private ski boot fittings for optimal skiing; as well as access to the hotel’s year-round heated mountain-view pool and hot tubs; state-of-the-art fitness center; two on-site food and beverage venues, Leonora and Lounge at Leonora; and Vail’s most luxurious spa, Bloom Spa.

 

 

To book the Grand Galerie Penthouse, please contact The Sebastian Reservations Team at 866-491-6900 or GrandGalerie@TimbersResorts.com.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly works over several multi-media platforms, including print, on-camera and live events.Kimberly has traveled the world, been a travel expert for eHow.com, and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Huffington Post, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, JustLuxe, Sherman's Travel and USA Today.

