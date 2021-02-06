Tour this Spectacular Penthouse at The Sebastian Vail

Looking for the most luxurious stay in Vail? The Sebastian- Vail Grand Galerie Penthouse offers a stunning slopeside residence spanning over 5,000 square feet that is now available for overnight stays for the first time ever, offering travelers all the amenities of a five-star hotel with space, curated art, and privacy of a beautiful luxury home.

The accommodations boast beautiful living spaces, like an Italian kitchen and a dining room adorned with a cathedral skylight, and include amenities such as a personal concierge, ski valet services, private ski boot fittings, and more.

The penthouse features an array of distinct features, including a premier art collection and a handcrafted Italian kitchen with custom finishes and appliances by Officine Gullo Firenze, one of the world’s leading luxury kitchen artisans.

“The Grand Galerie Penthouse offers a truly one-of-a-kind experience to travelers seeking the exclusivity and space of a private residence coupled with the services and amenities of a world-class luxury hotel,” stated Bryan Austin, General Manager at The Sebastian – Vail. “Guests will find that this elegant home, with 360-degree mountain views, offers both private serenity and ample room to comfortably accommodate their loved ones in an inspiring and sophisticated environment.”

The Penthouse was designed by Mexico City-based contemporary studios, Gloria Cortina and Simon Hamui, in collaboration with Aspen-based Poss Architecture + Interiors. Original art is showcased from internationally renowned creatives such as Ralph Pucci, Sergio Hernández and Arturo Berned.

Hosting up to 12 guests, the resident features a gourmet kitchen, spacious living area, cathedral skylight dining room, media room, five bedrooms with en suite baths, Sonos system, and in-residence washer and dryer.

As part of their stay at the Grand Galerie Penthouse, guests will have complete access to the full suite of services at The Sebastian – Vail, including a personal concierge; slopeside ski valet services at the property’s Base Camp; private ski boot fittings for optimal skiing; as well as access to the hotel’s year-round heated mountain-view pool and hot tubs; state-of-the-art fitness center; two on-site food and beverage venues, Leonora and Lounge at Leonora; and Vail’s most luxurious spa, Bloom Spa.

To book the Grand Galerie Penthouse, please contact The Sebastian Reservations Team at 866-491-6900 or GrandGalerie@TimbersResorts.com.