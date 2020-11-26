Inside the 45 Million Dollar Hawaiian Ranch From “Lost”

The 18.8- acre Hawaiian Dillingham Ranch from famed TV shows Lost and Hawaii Five-O is for sale for $45 million.

Located on the North Shore of O’ahu, Dillingham Ranch –a rare, world-famous oceanfront polo field, largest coconut tree grove in Hawaii, and working ranch spans 18.8-acres and includes a 2,721-acre working ranch. The property spans from the ocean at Kai’ahulu Beach to the ridgeline of the Waianae Mountain range, bordering the Mokulēʻia Forest Reserve. The property is currently the largest contiguous land offering for sale on the island of O’ahu, and one of the largest contiguous agricultural land offering in the entire state.

The recently restored “Big House,” is made up of an elegant, 3,000 square foot great room complete with hardwood floors and fireplace, a 700 square foot professional-grade kitchen, and eight bedrooms divided into two wings.

Dillingham Ranch’s history dates back to 1897 when it was founded by sea captain Benjamin Franklin Dillingham, who settled on O’ahu in the 1860s. Dillingham founded the railroad that made these lands accessible for plantation agriculture, making him Hawaii’s first railroad tycoon. His sons became prominent developers on O’ahu and through time,

Dillingham Ranch has welcomed notable guests, athletes, and has been home to many ranchers.

Sales efforts for the historic property are being led by Matt Beall, Principal Broker with Hawai’i Life; Matt Davis, Director with Cushman & Wakefield in Southern California; and Anthony Provenzano, Senior Vice President of local Cushman & Wakefield agency ChaneyBrooks.

“Despite the transformation of ‘country’ O’ahu over the past decades, Dillingham Ranch presents the rare opportunity for a buyer to steward a secluded, intact ahapua’a of rich agricultural lands that give the area its traditional name Mokulēʻia,” said Matt Beall.