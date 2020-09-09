Brioni introduces its Fall/winter 2020 ‘Tailoring Legends’ advertising campaign featuring brand ambassador Brad Pitt. The ‘Tailoring Legends’ campaign with Pitt marks Brioni’s 75th-anniversary.

Lensed in Los Angeles by photographer Mikael Jansson, Pitt is portrayed in black and white images, capturing his laidback and effortless appeal.

The series of portraits stand out with an intimate atmosphere that contrasts with Pitt’s strong personality and brings his iconic sense of style to a selection of Brioni’s finest ready to wear and evening-wear from the Fall/Winter 2020 Collection.

The Brioni campaign was unveiled Tuesday in business newspapers and supplements, digital media outlets as well as outdoor and airport billboards in selected cities worldwide.