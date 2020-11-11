Top 5 Most Expensive Hotel Suites in NYC

New York City is known as one of the most opulent cities in the world. From the most expensive cocktails to the most millionaires, it makes sense that NYC would also sport some of the most expensive hotel suites. Check out our favorite top 5 most expensive hotel suites in New York City:

Penthouse Suite at The Mark – $75,000/night

The Mark Hotel is one of the most frequented celebrity hotels, located on a tree-lined street on the Upper East Side of New York City. The hotel has been named Best City Hotel in the US and the Best Hotel in New York in 2020 by and Travel + Leisure, as well as being number one in the top five most expensive hotel suites in NYC.

The crown jewel of the hotel is the duplex penthouse suite that spans 12,000 square feet. Made up of five bedrooms, six baths, two powder rooms, a library, a kitchen, a dining room, and a living room (that can double as a ballroom) as well as a 2,500-square-foot terrace that overlooks Central Park, that can be transformed into everything from an ice skating rink. The suite was designed by Jacques Grange, with custom made furnishings and intricately curated pieces. Guests of The Mark Hotel have included Oprah, Anna Wintour, Meghan Markle, Russell Crowe, Marc Jacobs, Katie Holmes, and Kelly Ripa.

Ty Warner Penthouse Suite at the Four Seasons – $50,000/night

Located on the 52nd floor of The Four Seasons is the Ty Warner 4,3000 sq ft penthouse suite. A seven-year collaboration between owner Ty Warner and architects I. M. Pei and Peter Marino, the one-bedroom suite cost $50,000,000 to build. Highlights include four cantilevered glass balconies, a private spa treatment room, and a private art collection. The decor features hand-lacquered walls with mother of pearl inlay by American Artist Nancy Lorenz, Deborah Thomas glass chandelier, and framed four ceiling-to-floor bookcases in an elaborate bronze-and-vine-leaf motif by French sculptors Claude and Francois Xavier Lalanne.

The custom-made canopy bed may be one of the most comfortable in the world, made of Thai silk with 22-carat pure-gold threads. The cathedral ceilings peak at 25 feet and the Hastens mattress was entirely hand-made in Sweden over 160 hours from 100 percent natural materials. Additional perks include a chauffeured Rolls-Royce.

Royal Suite at the Plaza – $40,000/night

The Plaza remains one of the most notable hotels in the world, and the recently renovated 4,400 sq ft palatial three-bedroom Royal Suite is fully equipped with a chef’s kitchen, a library, a fitness room, and a living room with a grand piano- perfect for entertaining. As with all of the suites in the hotel, the Royal Suite is inspired by the Louis XV style of French décor, giving a feeling of both exquisiteness and opulence. Access by a private elevator, this suite is a favorite for heads of state, celebrities, and large families. Views overlook Fifth Avenue and the legendary Pulitzer Fountain.

Royal Suite at the Ritz-Carlton – $40,000/night

The expansive 22nd floor, 2,000 sq ft suite features two bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths in a spacious layout overlooking Central Park. Outfitted with custom furnishings, limited edition artwork from NY artists, Carrara marble bathrooms and luxurious 400-thread-count Frette linens- this suite is perfect for entertaining with multiple living areas. Personal butler service is available upon request.

Guests of the Royal Suite also have access to the hotel’s Club Lounge, which offers complimentary breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, cocktails, dessert, and a presentation featuring champagne and caviar every Saturday evening.

Suite 5000 at the Mandarin Oriental – $36,000/night

The iconic Mandarin Oriental in Columbus Circle is known for its stunning panoramic Central Park views and amazing service.

The three-bedroom, the 3,300-square-foot penthouse suite features floor to ceiling windows, a media center with a collection of New York-centric films, a sound system with a New York-themed playlist, and a record collection curated by Academy Records.

Artwork by Katherine Mann and Andrew Levitas line the wall and the dining room features a stunning Swarovski crystal wall installation.