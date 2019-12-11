The holidays season in New York City is magical, and people come from all of the world to experience the culture, decorations and entertainment.

The Mark Hotel, an Upper East Side iconic establishment, has unveiled a special holiday package. The impressive 10,000 square foot penthouse spans 2 floors, with expansive views of New York City. The largest penthouse in the United States, The Mark Penthouse has 5 bedrooms, 4 fireplaces, 6 bathrooms, 2 powder rooms and wet bar. The living room can be transformed into a Grand Ballroom boosts 26-foot ceilings. The penthouse also boasts its own Conservatory, Library Lounge, elegant Dining Room and private rooftop terrace with an outdoor dining & entertaining area.

Designed and decorated by French interior designer Jacques Grange, the lavishly penthouse features all custom furniture, exclusive to The Mark.

The Mark holiday package also includes a private skating rink atop it’s 2,400 sqft penthouse terrace, airport transportation via helicopter, and a Holiday Play Room from FAO Schwarz.

To book or learn more: www.themarkhotel.com/rooms-and-suites