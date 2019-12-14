Just opened on December 12th is the sultry Meatpacking lounge Noir.

The aesthetics feature 1920’s influence, art deco and personalized hospitality, setting it apart from other downtown venues. Reigniting the old No. 8, and more recently The Lately, space on W. 16th Street, Noir takes guests back to an era of elegant and sophisticated nightlife. The cocktail program is headed by Beverage Director Philip Pepperdine, who creates cocktails that are modern with a classic ambiance. Broken up into three unique spaces, the venue includes:

The Ballroom features tall ceilings adorned with 13 ft. long revolving chandeliers, tasteful lighting and a striking DJ booth. Seating options donning red fabric where gold and black shine through, and a circular white marble-top bar boasting a back-lit statuesque face.

The Balcony offers VIP seating and a retro phone booth encouraging spirited photo moments.

The Gallery, located upstairs, boasts a second full bar, a second DJ booth and seating options harmonized with ornate décor details. An entirely unique experience, the Gallery provides an ideal setting for private events. An embellished skull disco ball dances across the ceiling, and a circular one-way mirror offers a bird’s eye view onto the vibrant Ballroom below.

