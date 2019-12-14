World-renowned floral artist Jeff Leatham ( Artistic Director of The Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris and The Four Seasons Los Angeles) opened Winter Glow on December 12th at INTERSECT BY LEXUS – NYC.

This is the second collaboration between Jeff and Intersect by Lexus, with Reflective Nature showing earlier this year.

The magical installation combines Jeff’s floral artistry with bold, mirrored architectural sculptured animals to create a modern winter wonderland experience. Inspired by the calm of a delicate country snowfall and gilded forest creatures, this enchanting seasonal landscape transports you to a world of holiday magic.

The exhibit is open to the public from 11AM – 10PM daily from December 12 – January 5, on the 3rd floor of Intersect by Lexus on the third floor.

Jeff’s unique floral installations have been featured with renowned brands such as Alexander Wang, Balenciaga, BVLGARI, Alexander McQueen, Swarovski, Givenchy, Ellie Saab, Burberry, Waterford, Dom Perignon, Samsung and Chanel. Fans of his work include Tina Turner, Oprah Winfrey, the Kardashian family, His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Former President Clinton and his wife Secretary of State Clinton.

For more information: www.intersect-nyc.com