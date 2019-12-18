The Best Places To Ring In The New Year | The Best of Madison, Wisconsin...

Ring in 2020 in style at these wonderful New Year’s Eve destinations in Madison Wisconsin.

Why leave Madison? Stay in Madison and celebrate 2020 at these local destinations.

New Year’s Eve parties will be hosted at HotelRED, The Edgewater and the Concourse.

Celebrate close to home with music and champagne.

For couples I recommend the following two restaurants.

Heritage Tavern will be running a unique 4-course New Year’s Eve menu created by Chef Dan Fox. Costing $85 per person.

My personal favorite, L’Etoile. James Beard award-winning chef Tory Miller will be presenting a delicious 3-course New Year’s Eve Menu.

Costing $95 per person.