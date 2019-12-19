Seven million visitors are expected to visit New York City this holiday season, and the city has prepared by decking the halls, making the toasty drinks and even having the occasional snow flurry. Check out some of the luxe highlights in the big apple this holiday season:

Eggnog at The Modern

Head to Danny Meyer’s two Michelin-starred restaurant, The Modern, to try their spin on holiday eggnog created by Bar Director Patrick Smith. Ingredients were placed in an ex-BERTOUX Brandy barrel in May, and uncorked the beginning of November.

Made with BERTOUX Brandy, Appleton Estate Rum, Dalmore 12 Year Old Scotch, Gonzalez Byass “Alfonso” Oloroso Sherry, Giffard Vanilla Liqueur, demerara sugar, housemade crème anglaise and garnished with a housemade gingerbread cookie. The result: a cocktail that is balanced and rich with notes of floral and citrus.

Check out the Louis Vuitton Tree at Sofitel New York Sofitel New York has taken a spin on the traditional lobby Christmas tree, with a 15-foot Christmas tree made entirely of French vintage Louis Vuitton trunks. At this unique pop-up “shop”, every piece is for sale. Designed and curated by The Well Traveled Trunk, a company that sources antique trunks, the tree features blends art, fashion and culture to tell a story of royalty and great explorers who used the trunks to travel the world. The one-of-a-kind display is complemented by chic décor throughout the lobby, lending a stylish h bringing guests a stylish holiday experience with a touch of French “Art de vivre”.

Stay at the Lotte New York Palace

As one of Manhattan’s most iconic luxury properties, Lotte New York Palace caters to discerning guests from around the world, and is festively dressed for the holidays. The historic property is known for exceptional quality and impeccable service.

As a proud Official Partner of the world-famous Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes®, the hotel invites guests to share the joy of the holiday season with the Radio City Christmas Spectacular package for stays this winter.

The Christmas Spectacular Package is offered until January 6, 2020, and includes up to 25 percent savings on tickets to select performances of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes®, savings on luxurious accommodations and an exclusive Rockettes in-room amenity, including a 2019 ornament, popcorn & beverage voucher for the show, as well as a Rockettes tote bag.

2019 holiday highlights include the following experiences:

Molton Brown Advent Calendar Grand Reveal

Offered December 2 through December 24 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

As a Lotte New York Palace partner, Molton Brown created a life-size Opulent Infusions Advent Calendar for the hotel. Guests will be gifted a special Molton Brown surprise each day throughout the season from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, December 2 through December 24, 2019.

Letters to Santa

Offered on December 2 through December 25

Launched in 2017, the Letters to Santa program distributes customized postcards to all guests upon check-in, allowing visitors to write their very own letters to Santa and “mail” them in the hotel’s Santa mailbox. From 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM, the Guest Experience team sends a North Pole Postman through the lobby to pick up the cards deposited in the mailbox located by the Courtyard entrance at the top of the Grand Staircase. The letters are read by the hotel’s “Guest Experience Elves” and Santa Claus himself. Each guest will magically find a personalized response letter “from the desk of Santa Claus” placed in their room to create treasured memories each holiday season.

Santa and Story Time

Every Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM for the month of December

Starting December 1 and continuing every Saturday and Sunday through December 24, Lotte New York Palace invites families to meet Santa in the Grand Lobby. Children are welcome to enjoy a holiday story time at 10:00 AM– 10:30 AM in the grand lobby, followed by a photo with Santa.

Holiday Food & Beverage Offerings

This holiday season, Lotte New York Palace ushers in a new era of cocktail hour on the landmark courtyard. Visitors are welcome to sip hot cocktails including Hot Buttered Rum, Mexican Mint Hot Chocolate, orchard-fresh New York Apple Cider, as well as nibble on artisan cheese plate, while enjoying the magnificent view of the hotel’s famed 30-foot ornate tree, bedecked by sparkling ornaments and topped with a shimmering star, the centerpiece of the Madison Avenue Courtyard. The courtyard will be open from Monday – Friday and Select Weekends: 2:00 PM – 9:30 PM. For more information or to book a stay, visit www.lottenypalace.com.