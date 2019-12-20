Looking for the ultimate Super Bowl experience for 2020?

NetJets and Northrup & Johnson’s have come together to offer a once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans. The experience includes private jet transfers, the best seats at the game, world-class yacht charter and unrivaled VIP access to the weekend’s biggest events.

The itinerary:

Travel to Florida in a luxurious private jet with NetJets, operator of the largest, most diverse private jet fleet in the world, for a three night stay in an Oceanfront Residential Balcony Suite at The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale.

A town car will whisk you away to the Hard Rock Stadium where you’ll watch the seats in the first 10 rows on the 50-yard line and enjoy VIP hospitality in the 72 Club.

The trip will also include athlete meet & greets, exclusive access to the MAXIM after-party as well as NetJets VIP pre-party on Saturday night, which has featured past performers including Maroon 5, Zac Brown Band, Lionel Richie, Lady Antebellum and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

After the festivities, a short NetJets flight from Miami to the Bahamas will bring you to your own private yacht provided by Northrop & Johnson, who charters the world’s most discerning luxury vessels such as the 236 foot SOLO yacht, complete with a large infinity pool on the aft main deck, an oversized beach club with spa facilities and 6 expansive staterooms. Four days and nights cruising around the Caribbean will culminate with a NetJets flight home.

The full experience is available to book for $720,000 and is from Friday, January 31, 2020 – Friday, February 7, 2020.