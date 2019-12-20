More than any other hobby sport, golf constantly makes technological and stylistic breakthroughs with equipment and accessories. Here’s our curated guide to some of the best and most innovative new offerings, whether you’re shopping for an accomplished golfer, a newcomer to the game, or yourself.

Wilson D7 Irons

There’s only so much you can accomplish with your game if you have the wrong tools. With the “D” in Wilson’s D7 irons standing for distance, the new, straighter line of irons integrates RE-AKT technology to give golfers power where it’s needed most. Featuring three rows of Power Holes in the long irons and Wilson’s thinnest club face yet, the D7 irons ensure golfers get maximum distance due. The shorter irons have fewer power holes for optimal weighting and precise distance control. Available in sets for men or women, in graphite or steel. $599-699. https://www.wilson.com/en-us/golf/irons/d7

Bushnell Pro XE Laser Range Finder

PGA masters and side-betting amateurs are guaranteed a serious game advantage with the world’s best rangefinder. Far above par, Bushnell Golf’s Pro XE assesses distance for uphill and downhill shots with unparalleled Slope Technology, factors in temperature and barometric pressure, and the new “visual jolt” flashes when it locks onto the flag. $500. https://www.bushnellgolf.com/

Bushnell Phantom GPS Range Finder

The new Bushnell Phantom GPS range finder is just the thing to aid the recreational golfer. Lightweight and easy to read, it comes preloaded with more than 36,000 courses and provides simple measurements to the front, center and back distances of the green – along with up to four hazard and layup distances per hole. It’s handy too, easy to attach to a golf cart or any metal surface for quick yardage readings. $100. https://www.bushnellgolf.com/

Corvette Ogio Cart Bag

One of the coolest things about the game-changing 2020 mid-engine Corvette is that the trunk was specially designed to hold golf bags like this customized Ogio Cart Bag. You don’t have to drive a Corvette to golf in style with Ogio’s innovative, load-equalizing SHOXX X4 full-suspension system and molded SHOX shoulder pads. Features include the 9.5″ top with integrated grab handle and oversized putter pit; a zipper-less ball pocket; 6 zippered pockets; and fleece-lined valuables pocket; and embroidered 2020 Corvette flags. $285 https://corvettecollection.com/2020-corvette-ogior-cart-bag.html

Linksouldier Travel Bag

If your New Year goals include playing the world’s best courses, you’re going to need this to pack your essential gear for travel. The best-made and most popular bag for collegiate golf tours is the fitted and collapsible Linksouldier Travel Bag. Organized, made to last, and weighing just eight pounds, it features an over-the-top zipper for easy loading and side shoe pockets for easy access. Made in the USA with water resistant nylon, durable YKK zippers, and ITW Nexus Buckles. $299 https://linksoul.com/collections/gear/products/ls982

True X Linksoul Slip-On Shoe

Easy does it with the newest look in golf wear. Linksoul’s third collaboration with TRUE introduces a different kind of golf shoe. Resembling a full-coverage deck shoe, this casual slip-on for men has a gray suede upper, micro-suede liner, antimicrobial insert foam, a rubber outer soul, and unique rubber cleats for go-anywhere convenience. $148. https://linksoul.com/products/ls9903?utm_source=connexity&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=CSE

Universal Studios Golf Balls

Add more fun to your golf foursomes with SpongeBob, Spiderman, and Betty Boop. Universal Studios Theme Parks have a range of exclusive golf ball designs. Yell “fore” next time you tee off with a fierce Jurassic Park camouflage ball, or a deflated “Doh!” when your Homer Simpson chip shot lands in the sand trap. Additional character choices include Things 1 and 2 and the Minions. They’re good for more than a laugh with a tough Surlyn polymer outer layer and USGA approval. $6 each. https://shop.universalorlando.com/p/Jurassic-Park-Camo-Golf-Ball.html

Royal Albartross Golf Shoes

Designed in England and handmade in Italy, Royal Albartross’ distinctive leather footwear just might be the best handcrafted golf shoes in the game. No more ugly tassels and metal cleats. The newest RA releases feature modern styling, impeccable stitching, silver details, and a kicky orange sole with rubber cleats for grip on the course and comfort on the street. One of our favorites is the embossed leather Croco. It’s a luxurious take on a sneaker made for golf with rich faux crocodile embossed on real Italian leather for a crisp clubhouse-to-the-club look. $315. https://us.albartross.com/

Tolstoy Brush Black Shoeshine Kit

Keep your lucky leather golf shoes in top condition with the Italian-leather Tolstoy shoeshine kit. This quintessentially British invention has been revived and improved, with a horsehair-bristle hairbrush sitting under the zip topped section. The zippered compartment cleverly holds two jars of German Collonil polish, moisturizing shoe cream, waterproofing leather gel, and cloth nestled against a signature stripe. $145. https://us.albartross.com/products/the-tolstoy-brush-black