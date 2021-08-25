5 Ways Patina Maldives, Fari Island is the First of its Kind

World travel has reawakened, with more than 100 countries now open to travelers from the United States. Our delayed dreams of exotic escapes can now come true in exotic destinations such as The Maldives, where international guests without Covid symptoms are welcome to visit — without quarantining — on resort island and live-aboard boats. From August 1 onward, guest houses and hotels on inhabited islands have reopened.

With more than a thousand islands making up the beautiful Maldives, it would be difficult to choose just one to visit if not for the newest private island resort on the scene: Patina Maldives, Fari Islands, an archipelago in North Malé Atoll located just 45 minutes from Velana International Airport.

The World’s First Patina Resort

Patina Maldives, Fari Islands is the inaugural flagship property from sophisticated new lifestyle brand Patina Hotels & Resorts, the latest hospitality concept by Capella Hotel Group. Patina Maldives offers 90 contemporary one- to three-bedroom beach and water pool villas, and 20 studios, all of which embody a harmony of sanctuary and stimulation.

Guests can lounge in privacy, be pampered in a zen spa retreat, or become immersed in island life through tailormade wellness experiences and activities including snorkeling. To help you step back into social circles and nightlife, the resort’s communal heart is the Fari Marina Village and Fari Beach Club where a vibrant social scene infuses various restaurants, bars, shops, and interactive music programs. The private marina also has dock slips, so do feel free to arrive by yacht.

Nine Bedrooms, Zero Looky-Loos

For the ultimate in privacy, The Beach Collection offers Patina Resort’s largest villa plus six neighboring villas for your entourage. With nine bedrooms, seven pools and a private beach, you can live like a Kardashian but without all the drama.

The Art of Surprise

The property is a radical new example of biophilic design from renowned Brazilian architect Marcio Kogan, founder of award-winning Studio MK27. Art is everywhere thanks to a permanent art gallery and an island-wide collection curated by Talenia Phua Gajardo. And unique to Patina Maldives, iconic artist James Turrell created a site-specific masterwork called Amarta in the light-filled James Turrell Skyspace Pavilion. This autonomous structure invites guests inside to explore the space and light that inhabits it, and to gaze upward through the sky-light aperture.

Attainable Sustainability

Patina Maldives, Fari Islands is launching with forward-thinking sustainability best practices, to reduce energy consumption while also protecting the environment. From zero-waste kitchens and recycling marine plastic to offering free dive lessons to children to nurture next-generation respect for the environment, Patina is driven by its commitment to making a lasting difference.