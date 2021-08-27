Cocktails at Home: Frida’s Flowers

Looking for a refreshing cocktail to close out the summer and welcome in the fall over Labor Day Weekend? Reach for the artisanal, small-batch Mijenta tequila, and try this bespoke cocktail from co-founder and award-winning mixologist, Juan Coronado. Citrus flavors blend with a rich, creamy cacao texture with fruity notes to make an amazing libation.
Frida’s Flowers
Ingredients:
2 parts Mijenta Blanco Tequila
.75 part strawberry or hibiscus syrup
1 part fresh lime juice
.25 part creme de cacao
Method:
Shake all ingredients vigorously with plenty of ice, strain into a coupe or martini glass. Garnish with edible flowers.