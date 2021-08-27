Pursuitist
Cocktails at Home: Frida’s Flowers
Cocktails at Home: Frida’s Flowers

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

 

Looking for a refreshing cocktail to close out the summer and welcome in the fall over Labor Day Weekend? Reach for the artisanal, small-batch Mijenta tequila, and try this bespoke cocktail from co-founder and award-winning mixologist, Juan Coronado.  Citrus flavors blend with a rich, creamy cacao texture with fruity notes to make an amazing libation.

 

Ingredients: 

2 parts Mijenta Blanco Tequila

.75 part strawberry or hibiscus syrup

1 part fresh lime juice

.25 part creme de cacao

 

Method: 

Shake all ingredients vigorously with plenty of ice, strain into a coupe or martini glass.  Garnish with edible flowers.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is employed by Remy Cointreau Americas.

