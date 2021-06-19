Pursuitist
Now Reading
Montage Palmetto Bluff Hosts Wellness Weekend July 23rd-25th
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
STUNNING CELEBRITY APEX HAS HIGHLY-ANTICIPATED “DAY IN THE SUN” WITH WORLD DEBUT IN THE AEGEAN
Montage Palmetto Bluff Hosts Wellness Weekend July 23rd-25th
5 Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals Not to Miss
5 Diet Tips to Boost Your Metabolism
The Top 10 Hotels In NYC for Couples! 
Online Luxury Style Tudor Watch Model Accessibility from Reliable Sources 
Runway to Gangway, Fashion Industry Exec Named CMO for Celebrity Cruises
Top 5 Gift Ideas for Your Geeky Bestie
Winter Wonderlands: 6 Cold Weather Destinations You Must See
13 Reasons the Rolex GMT Master II Watch is a Perfect Fit
Top 5 Best Essentials for the Ultimate Road Trip
5 Reasons to Enjoy Outdoor Dining This Summer

Montage Palmetto Bluff Hosts Wellness Weekend July 23rd-25th

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

 

The beautiful Montage Palmetto Bluff will be hosting Montage Well Living on Friday, July 23rd-25th. Located in Bluffton, South Carolina, the fully immersive wellness experience brings together a panel of health and wellness experts (Deepak Chopra, John Amaral, Ryland Engelhart, Chef Seizan Dreux Ellis)  for an array of talks, workshops, panels, discussions, movement, food, and community.

 

Tucked among the oaks and on the banks of the May River, guests will enjoy carefully curated experiences as well as artisan retail, plant-based dining, and all the magic that the Montage Palmetto Bluff has to offer. This intimate event will be limited to 150 attendees. This is the perfect way to reconnect with yourself, rejuvenate and refresh.

 

2021 Schedule of Events

Friday, July 23rd

12 – 5 pm:  Check-in / Badge Pick-up
5 – 6 pm:  Welcome / Opening Speaker + Guided Meditation
6 – 7 pm:  Social Hour – cocktails, plant-based bites and connecting

Saturday, July 24th

8 am:  Welcome to Well Living Weekend
8:30 – 9:05 am:  Opening Session – Group Sound Bath + Meditation 
9:05 – 10:05 am:  Opening Talk – ‘Discovering Your Energy Body to Create Flow’ with Dr. John Amaral

– Well Break –

10:20 – 11:20 am:  Breakout Session One
Tailor your experience by choosing select sessions to attend. See full itinerary.

Studio 1 – ‘Fiber Fueled’ with Dr. Will Bulsiewicz
Studio 2 – ‘The Works’ with Sarah Frick
Studio 3 – Panel Discussion: ‘Food and Farming as the Ultimate Medicine’ with Ryland Engelhart, Christie Tarleton, Will Tarleton and Chef Nathan Beriau
Studio 4 – ‘The Plant-Based Palate’ with Chef Seizan Dreux Ellis
Studio 5 –  ‘Art Therapy’ with Amanda Norman

11:30 am – 12:30 pm:  Breakout Session Two

Studio 1 ‘Energetic Flow’ with Dr. John Amaral
Studio 2 – ‘How We Can Heal Our Planet From the Ground Up’ with Ryland Engelhart
Studio 3  ‘Art Therapy’ with Amanda Norman
Studio 4 – ‘Shamanic Meditation and Sound Bath’ with Tanya Colucci
Studio 5 – ‘Moon Magic’ with Holly Ramey

12:35 – 2 pm:  Lunch & Refresh
Plant-based picnic baskets, Mini-Treatments, Refresh Experiences and our Artisan Retail Collective.

2 – 3 pm: Breakout Session Three

Studio 1 – ‘Energetic Flow’ with Dr. John Amaral
Studio 2 – ‘Leaning in to Grief’ with Sarah Frick
Studio 3 – ‘Tarot Truths’ with Holly Ramey
Studio 4 – ‘Shamanic Journey with Cacao’ with Tanya Colucci
Studio 5 – ‘Fiber Fueled’ with Dr. Will Bulsiewicz 

See Also
Hennessy Decanter & Louis Vuitton Trunk

– Well Break –

3 – 4:35 pm:  KEYNOTE – The Future of Wellbeing with Deepak Chopra
4:45 – 5:45 pm:  Social Hour: cocktails, plant-based bites, and connecting

Sunday, July 25th

9 – 10:15 am:  Welcome + The Works with Sarah Frick
“The Works” movement session – a dynamic blend of vinyasa yoga, meditation, plyometrics and core work.
10:25 – 11:25 am: Eating to Save the Planet
Panel discussion with Dr. Will Bulsiewicz, Ryland Engelhart and Chef Seizan Dreux Ellis.
11 am – 1 pm:  Brunch

Enhanced Weekend Events

Social Hour Meet & Greet with Keynote Speaker Deepak Chopra:
An intimate reception following his keynote talk on Saturday, July 24th.
Enjoy cocktails, plant-based bites, and connecting. (Limited to 75 guests – additional $75)

The Future of Wellbeing – Dinner & Deepak Chopra:
Join us for an intimate, seated, multi-course dinner on Saturday, July 24th, featuring a plant-based menu collaboration with our resort Executive Chef Nate Beriau and Cafe Gratitude Executive Chef Seizan Dreux Ellis, paired with organic wine pairings. Deepak Chopra, will open the evening with an exclusive discussion. (Limited to 50 guests – additional $295)

 

Event Accommodations

Tickets for Montage Well Living weekend events start at $2,500; accommodations for the event are not included in the ticket price and may be reserved separately.  Accommodations are not required for the Montage Well Living weekend but are available with rates starting at $545 per night. To reserve Montage Well Living weekend accommodations, please click here.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly works over several multi-media platforms, including print, on-camera and live events.Kimberly has traveled the world, been a travel expert for eHow.com, and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Huffington Post, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, JustLuxe, Sherman’s Travel and USA Today.

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2020 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top