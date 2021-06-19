Montage Palmetto Bluff Hosts Wellness Weekend July 23rd-25th

The beautiful Montage Palmetto Bluff will be hosting Montage Well Living on Friday, July 23rd-25th. Located in Bluffton, South Carolina, the fully immersive wellness experience brings together a panel of health and wellness experts (Deepak Chopra, John Amaral, Ryland Engelhart, Chef Seizan Dreux Ellis) for an array of talks, workshops, panels, discussions, movement, food, and community.

Tucked among the oaks and on the banks of the May River, guests will enjoy carefully curated experiences as well as artisan retail, plant-based dining, and all the magic that the Montage Palmetto Bluff has to offer. This intimate event will be limited to 150 attendees. This is the perfect way to reconnect with yourself, rejuvenate and refresh.

2021 Schedule of Events

Friday, July 23rd

12 – 5 pm: Check-in / Badge Pick-up

5 – 6 pm: Welcome / Opening Speaker + Guided Meditation

6 – 7 pm: Social Hour – cocktails, plant-based bites and connecting

Saturday, July 24th

8 am: Welcome to Well Living Weekend

8:30 – 9:05 am: Opening Session – Group Sound Bath + Meditation

9:05 – 10:05 am: Opening Talk – ‘Discovering Your Energy Body to Create Flow’ with Dr. John Amaral



– Well Break –



10:20 – 11:20 am: Breakout Session One

Tailor your experience by choosing select sessions to attend. See full itinerary.

Studio 1 – ‘Fiber Fueled’ with Dr. Will Bulsiewicz

Studio 2 – ‘The Works’ with Sarah Frick

Studio 3 – Panel Discussion: ‘Food and Farming as the Ultimate Medicine’ with Ryland Engelhart, Christie Tarleton, Will Tarleton and Chef Nathan Beriau

Studio 4 – ‘The Plant-Based Palate’ with Chef Seizan Dreux Ellis

Studio 5 – ‘Art Therapy’ with Amanda Norman

11:30 am – 12:30 pm: Breakout Session Two



Studio 1 –‘Energetic Flow’ with Dr. John Amaral

Studio 2 – ‘How We Can Heal Our Planet From the Ground Up’ with Ryland Engelhart

Studio 3 – ‘Art Therapy’ with Amanda Norman

Studio 4 – ‘Shamanic Meditation and Sound Bath’ with Tanya Colucci

Studio 5 – ‘Moon Magic’ with Holly Ramey

12:35 – 2 pm: Lunch & Refresh

Plant-based picnic baskets, Mini-Treatments, Refresh Experiences and our Artisan Retail Collective.

2 – 3 pm: Breakout Session Three

Studio 1 – ‘Energetic Flow’ with Dr. John Amaral

Studio 2 – ‘Leaning in to Grief’ with Sarah Frick

Studio 3 – ‘Tarot Truths’ with Holly Ramey

Studio 4 – ‘Shamanic Journey with Cacao’ with Tanya Colucci

Studio 5 – ‘Fiber Fueled’ with Dr. Will Bulsiewicz



– Well Break –

3 – 4:35 pm: KEYNOTE – The Future of Wellbeing with Deepak Chopra

4:45 – 5:45 pm: Social Hour: cocktails, plant-based bites, and connecting

Sunday, July 25th

9 – 10:15 am: Welcome + The Works with Sarah Frick

“The Works” movement session – a dynamic blend of vinyasa yoga, meditation, plyometrics and core work.

10:25 – 11:25 am: Eating to Save the Planet

Panel discussion with Dr. Will Bulsiewicz, Ryland Engelhart and Chef Seizan Dreux Ellis.

11 am – 1 pm: Brunch

Enhanced Weekend Events

Social Hour Meet & Greet with Keynote Speaker Deepak Chopra:

An intimate reception following his keynote talk on Saturday, July 24th.

Enjoy cocktails, plant-based bites, and connecting. (Limited to 75 guests – additional $75)



The Future of Wellbeing – Dinner & Deepak Chopra:

Join us for an intimate, seated, multi-course dinner on Saturday, July 24th, featuring a plant-based menu collaboration with our resort Executive Chef Nate Beriau and Cafe Gratitude Executive Chef Seizan Dreux Ellis, paired with organic wine pairings. Deepak Chopra, will open the evening with an exclusive discussion. (Limited to 50 guests – additional $295)

Event Accommodations

Tickets for Montage Well Living weekend events start at $2,500; accommodations for the event are not included in the ticket price and may be reserved separately. Accommodations are not required for the Montage Well Living weekend but are available with rates starting at $545 per night. To reserve Montage Well Living weekend accommodations, please click here.