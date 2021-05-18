5 Things to Know About the New Langham Boston Hotel

Our very favorite thing about re-emerging from quarantine is the resurgence of travel, and we can’t get enough of some of the buzzy new openings and renovations debuting near and far this summer. Today, check out The Langham, Boston, a new American classic re-emerging after a two-year, multimillion-dollar renovation. Here are five things to know before you go:

The design is inspired by the building’s history.

The Langham, Boston was originally built as the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston in 1922 and, as such, it had a very important role in our nation’s banking history. The design firm for The Langham, Richmond International not only worked to preserve historic elements of the Fed – including the original brass casement windows and the terrazzo floor in the restaurant, Grana, that still includes the original Federal Reserve seal – but created design elements, specifically in the public spaces that are a tip of the hat to the banking history, including green glass lamps, banking drawers, custom carpets inspired by the pattern found on a US dollar bill and, in Grana, a sculpture commissioned to look like the head of a coin.

The Langham is located near Boston’s Best… everything.

Boston is one of the most walkable and manageable cities in the U.S. for tourism. Sometimes, it feels more like a small town. The Langham, located at the corner of Franklin and Pearl near what is often referred to as the Financial District is a short walk (to the North End, the Boston Harbor, the Seaport, Downtown Crossing and Fanueil Hall) or a slightly longer walk or car ride (Boston Commons, Back Bay, Fenway Park, SoWa) to the very best and most popular attractions in Boston. And thanks to collaborative partnerships, The Langham will open by giving guests special access to many attractions, including Classic Harbor Line cruises and the Museum of Fine Arts.

There will always be a reason to celebrate at The Langham.

The Langham owns the concept of celebrations as a brand and The Langham, Boston will be no exception. Whether at Grana, The Langham’s new fine dining restaurant; or the Fed, its brand new cocktail pub, or at a more formal celebration such as a wedding, anniversary or corporate function, the celebration theme will run throughout the hotel. A dedicated wedding and events team will be on hand to plan the most memorable social events in Boston in one of the two new ballrooms – the Lincoln Ballroom (opening in 2021) or the Wilson Ballroom (opening in 2022).

Two words: Chairman’s Suite.

Slated to be on the top suites in Boston, the Chairman’s Suite will feature a king bedroom, hardwood floors, a living room complete with a baby grand piano and a “generous” dining room that seats eight people, promises to be one of the top suites found in Boston.

It has a secret club just for guests.

One of The Langham’s signature guest amenities is The Langham Club, the brand’s proprietary club lounge product. After the renovation, The Langham, Boston will feature this special sanctuary for guests for the first time in its history. Situated on the hotel’s 8th floor, this luxurious space will be available to Club guests and will feature meal services throughout the day, including breakfast, tea, and cocktail hour, as well as a socially distanced place from which to work or socialize if privacy and exclusivity are the orders of the day.

Beantown, here we come.



