Cocktails at Home: National Margarita Day Edition
Cocktails at Home: National Margarita Day Edition

Raise your glass in honor of National Margarita Day on Feb. 22 with these delightful cocktails.  From smokey to sweet, these drinks are sure to satiate any type of drinker.

 

Tommy’s Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz El Tequileño Platinum

1 oz freshly squeezed lime juice

.5 oz agave syrup

 

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker over cubed ice. Shake until ice cold and strain into a rocks glass over cubed. ice. Garnish with lime.

 

 

Corn Margarita

 

Ingredients:

2 oz El Tequileño Platinum

1 oz freshly squeezed lime juice

1 oz agave syrup

1 oz Nixta Licor de Elote

 

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker over cubed ice. Shake until ice cold and fine strain into a cocktail coupe. Garnish with a flame charred baby corn.

 

Ingredients:

2oz Lobos 1707 Joven

1oz fresh lime juice

1oz pineapple juice

1/2oz agave simple or simple syrup

2 thin slices of jalapeños

Tajin or Salt rim (optional)

Method:

Add all ingredients into a shaking glass. Add ice, cover, and shake for 8-12 seconds. Pour (strain if desired) into a rocks glass.

 

 

Mango Margarita Negra 

Ingredients:

1 oz Mr Black Cold Brew Liqueur

1 oz Mezcal El Silencio

1 oz Lime Juice

.5 oz Agave Nectar

.5 oz  Mango Puree

 

Method: Shake and strain into old fashioned glass and garnish with Blood Orange wheel.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly works over several multi-media platforms, including print, on-camera and live events.Kimberly has traveled the world, been a travel expert for eHow.com, and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Huffington Post, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, JustLuxe, Sherman’s Travel and USA Today.

