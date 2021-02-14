Cocktails at Home: National Margarita Day Edition

Raise your glass in honor of National Margarita Day on Feb. 22 with these delightful cocktails. From smokey to sweet, these drinks are sure to satiate any type of drinker.
Tommy’s Margarita
Ingredients:
1 oz freshly squeezed lime juice
.5 oz agave syrup
Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker over cubed ice. Shake until ice cold and strain into a rocks glass over cubed. ice. Garnish with lime.
Corn Margarita
Ingredients:
2 oz El Tequileño Platinum
1 oz freshly squeezed lime juice
1 oz agave syrup
1 oz Nixta Licor de Elote
Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker over cubed ice. Shake until ice cold and fine strain into a cocktail coupe. Garnish with a flame charred baby corn.
Ingredients:
2oz Lobos 1707 Joven
1oz fresh lime juice
1oz pineapple juice
1/2oz agave simple or simple syrup
2 thin slices of jalapeños
Tajin or Salt rim (optional)
Method:
Add all ingredients into a shaking glass. Add ice, cover, and shake for 8-12 seconds. Pour (strain if desired) into a rocks glass.
Mango Margarita Negra
Ingredients:
1 oz Mr Black Cold Brew Liqueur
1 oz Mezcal El Silencio
1 oz Lime Juice
.5 oz Agave Nectar
.5 oz Mango Puree
Method: Shake and strain into old fashioned glass and garnish with Blood Orange wheel.