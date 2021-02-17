The Macallan Unveils the Anecdotes of Ages Collection

At the forefront of innovation, The Macallan has unveiled The Anecdotes of Ages Collection, along with the Anecdotes of Ages Virtual Art Exhibit.

The exquisite collection features 13 one-of-a-kind bottles of 1967 whisky, chosen not only for its colorful character but to represent the year that Sir Peter Blake‘s collage-style transcended the art world into pop culture. Each bottle features its own original Sir Peter Blake collage art on the label, detailing unique stories relating to The Macallan’s history, community, and the beautiful natural landscape of The Macallan Estate. The partnership between Sir Peter Blake and The Macallan spans more than three decades.

The virtual art exhibit explores where art and whisky meet, and lets fans from around the world have an opportunity to digitally explore The Macallan’s latest collection right along with Sir Peter Blake.

“I am deeply inspired by the incredible legacy of The Macallan, and its emphasis on family, tradition, and the natural world,” said Sir Peter Blake. “Each collage in The Anecdotes of Ages Collection is inspired by The Macallan’s history and heritage, one that respects time and craft, two essential components of my own creative process. I meticulously worked on each collage, pulling from The Macallan Estate’s rich history to complete a collection that is a celebration of art and whisky.”

In the virtual art gallery, begin your journey in the Sir Peter Blake studio and learn about his famous pioneering pop art and collage style. Next stop, the Anecdotes of Ages gallery, showcasing the inspiration behind each of the artworks that Blake created to tell the story of 13 bottles of The Macallan—from The Macallan’s spiritual home at Easter Elchies Estate to the new Distillery and Visitor Experience.