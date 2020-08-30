





The Macallan will be hosting a new virtual experience “The Macallan Whisky Bench Experience: Discover the Double Cask Journey From Acorn to Glass”. This highly visual, complimentary virtual masterclass will give consumers unprecedented access to The Macallan Whisky Mastery Team for an intimate journey through the creation of the new Double Cask Range on September 16th at 1pm EST.

For the first time ever, three members of the Whisky Mastery Team, (Kirsteen Campbell, Master Whisky Maker, Sarah Burgess, Lead Whisky Maker, and Stuart MacPherson, Master of Wood), will come together for a virtual experience. Lucky guests will get the inside look at the 116+ year journey involved in creating the Double Cask Range as told by the Masters of The Macallan themselves. Hosted and moderated by National Brand Ambassador, Raquel Raies, this virtual experience will feature a unique behind-the-scenes look at the art and science behind the Double Cask whiskey-making process, tasting, and interactive live Q&A session.

The Macallan Double Cask collection focuses on the exceptional woods used to create the distinct liquid. The perfect balance is achieved from hand-picked American and European Oloroso sherry seasoned oak casks, and the Double Cask range celebrates the two styles joining together to showcase unique characters melded with familiar notes.

Interested guests can register for the experience here and those who are interested in tasting the whiskey alongside the world-renowned Whisky Mastery Team can purchase the bundle through ReserveBar.com. Must be 21 or older to participate.