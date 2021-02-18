Daily Dream Home: A New York Mansion that Has the Bee Gees’ Robin Gibb and Albert Einstein in Common

What do Albert Einstein and Bee Gees member Robin Gibb have in common? A $12.9 million mansion in Lloyd Harbor, New York, newly on the market via Sotheby’s.

Built in 1926 as a wedding gift from philanthropist Arthur H. Fleming for his daughter, Marjorie, the estate is located on nearly 7 private waterfront acres. Known as Kenjockety, a Native American term meaning “far from noise,” the home was designed by well-known architect Bertrum Grosvenor Goodhue (St. Bartholomew’s in New York City, The Cathedral at West Point and Cal Tech in California).

Completely renovated for its new owner, the mansion has not just historical significance but also a laundry list of famous guests — Einstein was a frequent visitor of the original owners, and the home was once owned by Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees as well.

Notable features include an outdoor pool, 500 feet of private beachfront and a 200+ foot deep water dock, cathedral ceilings, and a renovated and fully-outfitted guest cottage, ideal for in-laws or onsite staff.

In a post-pandemic world, this home is an ideal private oasis for the right buyer. Perhaps it is here that inspired Einstein to say “look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better.”