Daily Dream Home: Your Socially Distanced Dreams Come True on This Carless South Carolina Island Escape
Daily Dream Home: Your Socially Distanced Dreams Come True on This Carless South Carolina Island Escape

McLean Rob­bins

For those who have been quarantining in small spaces, this stunner on South Carolina’s Daufuskie Island is a socially distanced dream. For just $2.5 million, enjoy a 1.51-acre  lot with a custom 4,400 square foot family compound boasting ocean and golf course views for days, all within walking distance of private beach access.

Built in 2012, this custom family compound can host up to 16, making it perfect for your family, your fellow pods, or a multi-generational beach escape. Boasting wrap-around porches and decking, the home spans nearly 6,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space, ensuring everyone has ample living area. Secluded by nature — Daufuskie is a bridgeless, carless island — the property is also draped with historic specimen Live Oak trees that are integrated into the home’s footprint to add extra privacy and tranquility.

Take a dip in the pool (with a private poolhouse), relax on the screened porch, or unwind by cooking a gourmet meal in the chef’s kitchen featuring Wolf appliances and a custom wine cellar.

Other notable features of the home include a custom Tigerwood staircase and a Kohler chromatherapy tub (which uses the healing power of light) in the master bath, as well as three custom wood-burning fireplaces.

Interested? The property is expected to hit the market in the next two weeks.

McLean Rob­bins is a Wash­ing­ton, D.C.-based lux­ury lifestyle writer spe­cial­iz­ing in travel, spas, and wed­dings. She writes reg­u­larly for Forbes Travel Guide, BRIDES, Robb Report, and many more. She’s always look­ing for unique roundups, trend sto­ries, and infor­ma­tion on hotel and resort open­ings and devel­op­ments world­wide.Fol­low her on Twit­ter: @McLeanRobbins and on Google +

