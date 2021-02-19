Pursuitist
Now Reading
Inside DC’s Best New Address: 1331 Maryland
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
Inside DC’s Best New Address: 1331 Maryland
Daily Dream Home: Your Socially Distanced Dreams Come True on This Carless South Carolina Island Escape
Daily Dream Home: A New York Mansion that Has the Bee Gees’ Robin Gibb and Albert Einstein in Common
The Macallan Unveils the Anecdotes of Ages Collection
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
Top 5 New Tropical Resorts Opening in Early 2021
Le Café V, the new restaurant at Louis Vuitton's Osaka, Japan maison
Le Café V, The Very First Louis Vuitton Café
Cocktails At Home: T-16 Skyhopper From Oga’s Cantina
Cocktails At Home: T-16 Skyhopper From Oga’s Cantina
Inside Park Hyatt St. Kitts, Paradise and Luxury Redefined
Cocktails At Home: Capa GinTonic From Four Seasons Resort Orlando
The Crystal Clear Glass By Virgil Abloh X Baccarat
The Crystal Clear Glass By Virgil Abloh X Baccarat
Top 5 Best Juicers
Cocktails at Home: National Margarita Day Edition

Inside DC’s Best New Address: 1331 Maryland

by

Kate Michael is a Writer, Emcee, On-Camera Host and Fashion/Commercial…

There are a lot of luxury places in Washington, DC to call home, but if you’re looking for high-power in high-style, 1331 Maryland is undoubtedly the Capital’s newest, most opulent address. 

Nomoi Photograpy

This recently completed $220 million LEED silver ultra-luxe apartment building is adjacent to the National Mall, the Jefferson Memorial and Tidal Basin, and DC’s hot Southwest neighborhood, The Wharf, and features some of the Capital City’s most absolutely stunning monumental views. 

Laura Metzler Photography

The 14-story building, set in the middle of all of the entertainment, dining, fashion, nightlife, and commuter conveniences of the surrounding area, is comprised of 373 residences, from studios to three bedrooms with den, with the largest homes commanding rents of over $20,000 per month. 

Laura Metzler Photography

Incomparable light-filled residences all have 9+ foot ceilings, custom Italian cabinetry, quartz or marble countertops with waterfall islands, full-height backsplashes, and spa like modern bathrooms. Penthouses, on the top four floors of the building, offer even more deluxe lifestyle features including private elevators, backlit mirrors, gas cooking, Thermador appliances, paneled dishwashers — and even showcase distinct panoramic views.

Laura Metzler Photography

Designed by New York-based Robert A.M. Stern Architects (RAMSA) and DC-based WDG Architecture, the design for 1331 Maryland contrasts sharply with many industrial buildings in its immediate area. The classical building offers limestone-colored masonry facades articulated with an expressive variety of window patterns, bays and balconies. The building wraps a landscaped south-facing courtyard that allows even more apartments to open to spectacular landscapes.

Laura Metzler Photography

The property actually incorporates a variety of green spaces, including a landscaped roof deck and private terraces, but the large professionally-designed landscaped courtyard is its seasonal change stunner — offering truly coveted hanging garden vibes.

Laura Metzler Photography

Residents can cozy up to the fireplace with a leather-bound best-seller in the drawing room library with outdoor terrace views; cool down during DC’s sweltering summers in the rooftop infinity pool overlooking the Tidal Basin; get active with some healthy motivation using one of 1331’s Peloton bikes in its 4,000 square foot fitness center; or even take a break from work, or enjoy an energetic walking conference call with views along the 360 Sky Walk rooftop path.

See Also
Ultimate Bachelor Pad
Ultimate Bachelor Pad: St Leon 10 Residence in Bantry Bay, Cape Town

Nomoi Photograpy

Residents enjoy elevated everyday living with many of the amenities of a world-class hotel. Not only is parking, bike loan and bike storage on-site, but concierges assist with away-from home services like watering plants, collecting newspapers, and assisting with pet care. Residents can take advantage of in-apartment delivery of groceries and dry cleaning, on-site event planning, a medical concierge, and partnerships with neighboring restaurants. And 1331 is pet friendly, featuring a fully fitted pet spa for grooming and dog park that even boasts agility equipment for keeping pets healthy.

Laura Metzler Photography

And as if 1331 didn’t offer enough in-house, the residential tower is immediately next door to DC’s Mandarin Oriental Hotel where partnerships are in place for lavish dining and spa treatments. 

Ulf Wallin Photography

Mere minutes by car from National Airport, and in the middle of so much of the best DC has to offer, 1331 Maryland is service, ease, comfort, and access all at the same address.

Tags

Kate Michael is a Writer, Emcee, On-Camera Host and Fashion/Commercial Model. Follow her at @kstreetkate

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2020 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top