Inside DC’s Best New Address: 1331 Maryland

There are a lot of luxury places in Washington, DC to call home, but if you’re looking for high-power in high-style, 1331 Maryland is undoubtedly the Capital’s newest, most opulent address.

This recently completed $220 million LEED silver ultra-luxe apartment building is adjacent to the National Mall, the Jefferson Memorial and Tidal Basin, and DC’s hot Southwest neighborhood, The Wharf, and features some of the Capital City’s most absolutely stunning monumental views.

The 14-story building, set in the middle of all of the entertainment, dining, fashion, nightlife, and commuter conveniences of the surrounding area, is comprised of 373 residences, from studios to three bedrooms with den, with the largest homes commanding rents of over $20,000 per month.

Incomparable light-filled residences all have 9+ foot ceilings, custom Italian cabinetry, quartz or marble countertops with waterfall islands, full-height backsplashes, and spa like modern bathrooms. Penthouses, on the top four floors of the building, offer even more deluxe lifestyle features including private elevators, backlit mirrors, gas cooking, Thermador appliances, paneled dishwashers — and even showcase distinct panoramic views.

Designed by New York-based Robert A.M. Stern Architects (RAMSA) and DC-based WDG Architecture, the design for 1331 Maryland contrasts sharply with many industrial buildings in its immediate area. The classical building offers limestone-colored masonry facades articulated with an expressive variety of window patterns, bays and balconies. The building wraps a landscaped south-facing courtyard that allows even more apartments to open to spectacular landscapes.

The property actually incorporates a variety of green spaces, including a landscaped roof deck and private terraces, but the large professionally-designed landscaped courtyard is its seasonal change stunner — offering truly coveted hanging garden vibes.

Residents can cozy up to the fireplace with a leather-bound best-seller in the drawing room library with outdoor terrace views; cool down during DC’s sweltering summers in the rooftop infinity pool overlooking the Tidal Basin; get active with some healthy motivation using one of 1331’s Peloton bikes in its 4,000 square foot fitness center; or even take a break from work, or enjoy an energetic walking conference call with views along the 360 Sky Walk rooftop path.

Residents enjoy elevated everyday living with many of the amenities of a world-class hotel. Not only is parking, bike loan and bike storage on-site, but concierges assist with away-from home services like watering plants, collecting newspapers, and assisting with pet care. Residents can take advantage of in-apartment delivery of groceries and dry cleaning, on-site event planning, a medical concierge, and partnerships with neighboring restaurants. And 1331 is pet friendly, featuring a fully fitted pet spa for grooming and dog park that even boasts agility equipment for keeping pets healthy.

And as if 1331 didn’t offer enough in-house, the residential tower is immediately next door to DC’s Mandarin Oriental Hotel where partnerships are in place for lavish dining and spa treatments.

Mere minutes by car from National Airport, and in the middle of so much of the best DC has to offer, 1331 Maryland is service, ease, comfort, and access all at the same address.