Beverly Wilshire Launches THEBlvd Privé

The legendary Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles will be launching outdoor pop-up restaurant THEBlvd Privé on March 3rd, 2021.

The first time to be done by the hotel, the extension of THEBlvd Restaurant is a magical outdoor hidden hideaway featuring California- inspired dishes, creative cocktails, Ruinart champagne and an understated ambiance reminiscent from when the cobblestone boulevard was created in the 1970s. Gas lamps imported from a castle in Edinburgh will keep guests warm and cozy five days a week.

Highlights of the menu include locally-sourced roasted whole branzino with chermoula, petite salad, and BBQ lime; a roasted acorn squash winter salad made of California-grown kale, quinoa, and cranberry dressing and a Snake River Farm beef filet paired with truffled gnocchi, roasted greens, and peppercorn sauce.

As with all Four Seasons properties, Beverly Wilshire participates in the global health and safety program, Lead With Care. to keep the safety and comfort of guests and employees of the highest priority.

Check out the space below: