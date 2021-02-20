Pursuitist
Beverly Wilshire Launches THEBlvd Privé
Beverly Wilshire Launches THEBlvd Privé

by

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

 

 

The legendary Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles will be launching outdoor pop-up restaurant THEBlvd Privé on March 3rd, 2021.

 

 

The first time to be done by the hotel, the extension of THEBlvd Restaurant is a magical outdoor hidden hideaway featuring California- inspired dishes, creative cocktails, Ruinart champagne and an understated ambiance reminiscent from when the cobblestone boulevard was created in the 1970s. Gas lamps imported from a castle in Edinburgh will keep guests warm and cozy five days a week.

 

Highlights of the menu include locally-sourced roasted whole branzino with chermoula, petite salad, and BBQ lime; a roasted acorn squash winter salad made of California-grown kale, quinoa, and cranberry dressing and a Snake River Farm beef filet paired with truffled gnocchi, roasted greens, and peppercorn sauce.

 

 

As with all Four Seasons properties, Beverly Wilshire participates in the global health and safety program, Lead With Care. to keep the safety and comfort of guests and employees of the highest priority.

Check out the space below:

 

THEBlvd Privé is open Wednesday–Friday from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm and 5:00 to 10:00 pm, Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 am to 3:00 pm and 5:00 to 10:00 pm and is closed Monday and Tuesday.

Book a reservation today by calling 310 275 5200 or through OpenTable.

 

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly works over several multi-media platforms, including print, on-camera and live events.Kimberly has traveled the world, been a travel expert for eHow.com, and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Huffington Post, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, JustLuxe, Sherman’s Travel and USA Today.

