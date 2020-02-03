Tour Chris Evans' Los Angeles House

Chris Evans, the star of Captain American and the upcoming Avengers: Endgame, lives in a stunning house overlooking Los Angeles. The walled and gated estate sprawls over almost 4,600 sq. feet and has 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, a pool and spa. The Boston-born bachelor resides in the home with his faithful dog Dodger.

On the west coast, Chris Evans lives in Laurel Canyon in a recently renovated house he purchased for $3.5 million. When not on set, the Avengers actor refreshes in his steam shower and free-standing tub in a master bathroom made of limestone and Calcutta marble.



He also practices his cooking skills in the gourmet chef’s kitchen with Wolf range, marble countertops, and built-in Miele coffee maker.

The Laurel Canyon estate, originally constructed in 1940, was a wise investment for its’ previous owners, who bought it for just more than $1.9 million a few years ago, fixed it up with new appliances, countertops, flooring and pain, and put it back on the market eight months later for $3.5 million. According to property records, the superhero actor fought in a bit of a bidding war. Evans paid the extra $20,000 to ensure the updated, 1940-built home was his.

Chris Evans lived in the house with his previous girlfriend and actress Jenny Slate. They broke up in 2017, and Evans told People: “She’s my favorite human. She’s the best.”

“To be quite honest, I didn’t think I was his type,” Jenny Slate explained to New York magazine after their initial split, describing how the couple met on the set of their film, Gifted. “We’re an odd match.”

The Boston-born actor and Slate later gave their relationship a second shot before calling it quits again in March 2018.

“What’s the same about us is not just that we’re from Massachusetts, which was such a delight, but Chris is truly one of the kindest people I’ve ever met, to the point where sometimes I would look at him and it would kind of break my heart. He’s really vulnerable, and he’s really straightforward,” Slate explained. “He’s like primary colors. He has beautiful, big, strong emotions, and he’s really sure of them. It’s just wonderful to be around. His heart is probably golden-colored, if you could paint it.”

When asked how he functions in relationships, Evans told The Hollywood Reporter, “I’m the one who fears being enveloped. I was always a really autonomous guy my whole life. Camping by myself is one of my favorite things. I really like to be with someone who also has their own thing to do as well, you know? If I’m with someone who just kind of adopts my life, that can feel a bit suffocating.”

Before Slate, the star of Avengers: Endgame dated Kate Bosworth, Jessica Biel and Minka Kelly.

But the main love of Chris’ life is his dog, Dodger, whose photos he often shares on Twitter.

Marvel fans will get one last chance to see Chris Evans in his role as Captain America. Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters later this year, on April 26th.

Previously: ‘Captain America’ Star Chris Evans Lists $1.45 Million Hollywood Hills Home