3 Easy Wines to Drink This Spring

Looking for some new wines to try and indulge in this spring? Check out some of our favorite finds here:

AVALINE

Created by former actress Cameron Diaz and entrepreneur Katherine Power (Who What Wear, Versed Skincare, Merit Beauty), Avaline. is made with organic grapes and without unnecessary extras like sugars, colors, and concentrates.

The Avaline line currently includes a crisp White, a fresh & zesty Rosé, a bold yet delicate Red, and most recently, a dry & refreshing Sparkling wine. All wines are available for purchase on wine.com for an SRP of $24 – $26.

TRAPICHE MEDELLA MALBEC

Coming from the Uco Valley, Trapiche Medalla Malbec is a smooth, luscious Argentian Malbec may be one of the most overlooked wines, but is sure to please with its intense fruit notes, richness and hints of smoke and spice. Trapiche dates back to 1883 in Mendoza, and has over 130 years of winemaking experience. Want to try for yourself? Purchase HERE.

BABE ROSÉ

The easy summer favorite, BABE Rose, has just introduced BABE 100- a light, refreshing seltzer-like drink with only 100 calories and zero grams of sugar. BABE 100 is the latest edition to the current lineup of Rosé, Red, and Grigio canned wines. You’ll find BABE 100 Rosé in stores across the country.