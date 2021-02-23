Inside the Secluded Luxury of the TRS Cap Cana, Punta Cana, DR

The TRS Cap Cana in Punta Cana, DR, is open, sanitary, and offering free COVID testing for Americans before their return flights…. so while our video was filmed before the health crisis, this stunning quick look into the beautiful boutique resort still rings true.

TRS Cap Cana is an all-adult, all-inclusive that is ALL about the water views. Located in one of the most exclusive parts of Punta Cana, choose TRS Cap Cana for privacy and personal attention.

Only ten minutes from the airport, this Palladium Group Hotel is located in the most exclusive part of Punta Cana. Relaxing and fun with a boutique vibe, the pool-centered resort has all of the amenities you’d expect, including some great international dining options.

Guests staying at TRS Cap Cana Hotel will have access to Infinite Indulgence®, which takes the all-inclusive experience to the next level, and complimentary access to amenities like the hydrotherapy areas of Zentropia Palladium Spa & Wellness center.

The luxurious TRS Cap Cana Hotel is surrounded by 6,177 acres of lush tropical forest next to a long pristine beach. The hotel is also close to an exclusive marina where guests can enjoy boat trips, fishing and diving.

Furthermore, Palladium Hotel Group is ensuring a worry-free and safe travel experience for all guests with the launch of the free medical insurance, Stay Safe Plus, where guests are protected against any unforeseen circumstances as a result of the current health emergency. Palladium Hotel Group’s health and safety protocols are certified by SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing, and certification services company.

“Palladium Hotel Group is incredibly proud of the strides made during the global crisis…” said Pilar Arizmendi-Stewart, VP of Sales and Marketing for the Americas at Palladium Hotel Group. “Our properties in the Dominican Republic, a destination with year-round sunny weather, have continued to attract travelers from all over the world, and we can’t wait to showcase this luxury haven as a safe destination for winter travel,” she added.