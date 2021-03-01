Try This Iconic Pie for Banana Cream Pie Day

Tuesday, March 2 is National Banana Cream Pie Day! And not only do we have the dish on which Southern spot may be the very best place to get your fix of Banana Cream Pie, we got them to divulge their iconic recipe.
Since opening in 1997, Soby’s New South Cuisine in Greenville, South Carolina has sold more than 100,000 slices of their decadent dessert. It’s been on the menu since opening day and has become an absolute must-try when visiting the Palmetto State.
“If there is one item at Soby’s that really needs no introduction, it would have to be the White Chocolate Banana Cream Pie,” Amesbury said. “This pie has been the number one selling dessert on Soby’s menu since the restaurant opened in 1997. Even though we call it a pie, we make it in a tart mold.”
- Stick with a traditional pie shell rather than a graham cracker crust.
- After pouring the hot custard into the pie crust, put a piece of plastic wrap over the custard to prevent a skin from forming.
- For an added flavor burst, drizzle with dark chocolate or toasted coconut.
- And remember to wait… It tastes best the day after it’s made!
Here is Soby’s famous recipe:
Cream Ingredients:
- 1 Vanilla Bean, whole
- 1 cup Milk
- ¼ cup White Chocolate Chips
- 3 Tbs Cornstarch
- ¼ cup Sugar
- ¼ tsp Salt
- 2 Eggs
Pie Ingredients:
- 2¼ cups Heavy Cream
- ½ cup Confectioners Sugar
- ¼ cup Crème de Banana
- 1 cup White Chocolate Pastry Cream, chilled
- 6 Ripe Bananas
- 1 11-Inch Tart Shell, baked and cooled
- White Chocolate, thick piece for garnish
- Cocoa Powder
For the Pastry Cream: Pour the milk into a heavy bottom 2-qt saucepan. Split the vanilla bean in half lengthwise and scrape out the seeds with the back of a small knife. Add the seeds and pod halves to the milk. Heat the milk until it is about to boil. While the milk is heating, whisk together the cornstarch, sugar, salt, and eggs until smooth. Temper the egg mixture with one-quarter of the hot milk and then add it back to the pan. Whisk to combine. Continue to cook on medium heat stirring constantly. When the custard thickens, remove it from the heat and whisk in the white chocolate. Pour the pastry cream into a container and place a sheet of plastic wrap directly on top of the cream so no skin forms. Refrigerate until completely cool.
For the Pie: Whip the heavy cream until soft peaks form. Add the sugar and crème de banana and whip to very stiff peaks. Place the cold pastry cream into another bowl and soften by mixing it with a rubber spatula. Slice the bananas into the pastry cream and stir to combine. Fold in the whipped cream. Mound the filling in the middle of the tart shell and smooth it down to the edge. Carefully cut the pie into 8 or 10 slices before garnishing. Using a vegetable peeler, shave enough white chocolate curls to cover the pastry cream. Dust the top with cocoa powder. Serve immediately or refrigerate.