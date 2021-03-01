Try This Iconic Pie for Banana Cream Pie Day

Tuesday, March 2 is National Banana Cream Pie Day! And not only do we have the dish on which Southern spot may be the very best place to get your fix of Banana Cream Pie, we got them to divulge their iconic recipe.

Since opening in 1997, Soby’s New South Cuisine in Greenville, South Carolina has sold more than 100,000 slices of their decadent dessert. It’s been on the menu since opening day and has become an absolute must-try when visiting the Palmetto State.

Pastry Chef Stacie Amesbury told Pursuitist that South Carolinians love Banana Cream Pie because it contains affordable ingredients, is easy to make, and can feed an entire crowd. It looks pretty impressive, too!

“If there is one item at Soby’s that really needs no introduction, it would have to be the White Chocolate Banana Cream Pie,” Amesbury said. “This pie has been the number one selling dessert on Soby’s menu since the restaurant opened in 1997. Even though we call it a pie, we make it in a tart mold.”

Her other tips?

Stick with a traditional pie shell rather than a graham cracker crust.

After pouring the hot custard into the pie crust, put a piece of plastic wrap over the custard to prevent a skin from forming.

For an added flavor burst, drizzle with dark chocolate or toasted coconut.

And remember to wait… It tastes best the day after it’s made! Here is Soby’s famous recipe: