Pursuitist
Now Reading
Try This Iconic Pie for Banana Cream Pie Day
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
Tom Colicchio x French’s Mustard NYC Pop-Up
Acker Launches Women in Wine Series for Women’s History Month
Cocktails at Home: Icelandic Mule
Try This Iconic Pie for Banana Cream Pie Day
The Top Trends in Bachelor Parties
Inside the Secluded Luxury of the TRS Cap Cana, Punta Cana, DR
3 Easy Wines to Drink This Spring
Beverly Wilshire Launches THEBlvd Privé
Inside DC’s Best New Address: 1331 Maryland
Daily Dream Home: Your Socially Distanced Dreams Come True on This Carless South Carolina Island Escape
Daily Dream Home: A New York Mansion that Has the Bee Gees’ Robin Gibb and Albert Einstein in Common
The Macallan Unveils the Anecdotes of Ages Collection

Try This Iconic Pie for Banana Cream Pie Day

by

Kate Michael is a Writer, Emcee, On-Camera Host and Fashion/Commercial…

Tuesday, March 2 is National Banana Cream Pie Day! And not only do we have the dish on which Southern spot may be the very best place to get your fix of Banana Cream Pie, we got them to divulge their iconic recipe.

Since opening in 1997, Soby’s New South Cuisine in Greenville, South Carolina has sold more than 100,000 slices of their decadent dessert. It’s been on the menu since opening day and has become an absolute must-try when visiting the Palmetto State.

Pastry Chef Stacie Amesbury told Pursuitist that South Carolinians love Banana Cream Pie because it contains affordable ingredients, is easy to make, and can feed an entire crowd. It looks pretty impressive, too!
Pastry Chef Stacie Amesbury holds a Soby’s White Chocolate Banana Cream Pie

“If there is one item at Soby’s that really  needs no introduction, it would have to be the White  Chocolate Banana Cream Pie,” Amesbury said. “This pie has been the  number one selling dessert on Soby’s menu since the  restaurant opened in 1997. Even though we call it a pie, we make it in a tart mold.”

Her other tips?
  • Stick with a traditional pie shell rather than a graham cracker crust.
  • After pouring the hot custard into the pie crust, put a piece of plastic wrap over the custard to prevent a skin from forming.
  • For an added flavor burst, drizzle with dark chocolate or toasted coconut.
  • And remember to wait… It tastes best the day after it’s made!

Here is Soby’s famous recipe:

Cream Ingredients:

  • 1 Vanilla Bean, whole
  • 1 cup Milk
  • ¼ cup White Chocolate Chips
  • 3 Tbs Cornstarch
  • ¼ cup Sugar
  • ¼ tsp Salt
  • 2 Eggs

Pie Ingredients: 

See Also
The Craft Irish Whiskey Co Debuts Emerald Isle Collection

  • 2¼ cups Heavy Cream 
  • ½ cup Confectioners Sugar
  • ¼ cup Crème de Banana
  • 1 cup White Chocolate Pastry  Cream, chilled
  • 6 Ripe Bananas
  • 1 11-Inch Tart Shell,  baked and cooled
  • White Chocolate, thick piece for garnish
  • Cocoa Powder

For the Pastry Cream: Pour the milk into a heavy bottom  2-qt saucepan. Split the vanilla bean in half lengthwise and  scrape out the seeds with the back of a small knife. Add  the seeds and pod halves to the milk. Heat the milk until it  is about to boil. While the milk is heating, whisk together  the cornstarch, sugar, salt, and eggs until smooth. Temper  the egg mixture with one-quarter of the hot milk and then  add it back to the pan. Whisk to combine. Continue to  cook on medium heat stirring constantly. When the custard  thickens, remove it from the heat and whisk in the white  chocolate. Pour the pastry cream into a container and place  a sheet of plastic wrap directly on top of the cream so no  skin forms. Refrigerate until completely cool. 

For the Pie: Whip the heavy cream until soft peaks form.  Add the sugar and crème de banana and whip to very stiff  peaks. Place the cold pastry cream into another bowl and  soften by mixing it with a rubber spatula. Slice the bananas  into the pastry cream and stir to combine. Fold in the  whipped cream. Mound the filling in the middle of the tart  shell and smooth it down to the edge. Carefully cut the  pie into 8 or 10 slices before garnishing. Using a vegetable  peeler, shave enough white chocolate curls to cover the  pastry cream. Dust the top with cocoa powder. Serve  immediately or refrigerate. 

Tags

Kate Michael is a Writer, Emcee, On-Camera Host and Fashion/Commercial Model. Follow her at @kstreetkate

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2020 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top