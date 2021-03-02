Cocktails at Home: Icelandic Mule

If you are looking to celebrate Moscow Mule Day on March 3rd, try this delicious Icelandic Mule recipe from Reyka Vodka.

Reyka vodka is made from Icelandic glacier spring water, which is known to be some of the cleanest water in the world. Lava rocks are used for filtration, making it one of the most refreshing vodkas you will ever taste.

Several stories exist on how the Moscow Mule came to fruition- one such story dates back to 1941 in Manhattan, in New York’s Chatham Hotel. Other stories claim that the drink was created by a head bartender to clear out inventory of excess vodka and ginger beer. Neverless, a timeless classic was born.

Created by Trevor Schneider

Ingredients :

2 parts Reyka Vodka

3/4 part Ginger syrup

1/2 part Lime Juice