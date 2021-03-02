Pursuitist
Cocktails at Home: Icelandic Mule
Cocktails at Home: Icelandic Mule

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

If you are looking to celebrate Moscow Mule Day on March 3rd, try this delicious Icelandic Mule recipe from Reyka Vodka.

 

Reyka vodka is made from Icelandic glacier spring water, which is known to be some of the cleanest water in the world. Lava rocks are used for filtration, making it one of the most refreshing vodkas you will ever taste.

Several stories exist on how the Moscow Mule came to fruition- one such story dates back to 1941 in Manhattan, in New York’s Chatham Hotel. Other stories claim that the drink was created by a head bartender to clear out inventory of excess vodka and ginger beer. Neverless, a timeless classic was born.

Created by Trevor Schneider

Ingredients:

  • 2 parts Reyka Vodka
  • 3/4 part Ginger syrup
  • 1/2 part Lime Juice

Method: Shake and strain into iced copper mug. Top with soda water. Garnish with a lime wedge. *For Ginger Syrup: Combine 4 parts freshly pressed ginger juice with 3 parts sugar. Shake until sugar is dissolved.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly works over several multi-media platforms, including print, on-camera and live events.Kimberly has traveled the world, been a travel expert for eHow.com, and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Huffington Post, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, JustLuxe, Sherman’s Travel and USA Today.

