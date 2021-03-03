Pursuitist
Now Reading
Acker Launches Women in Wine Series for Women’s History Month
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
Acker Launches Women in Wine Series for Women’s History Month
Cocktails at Home: Icelandic Mule
Try This Iconic Pie for Banana Cream Pie Day
The Top Trends in Bachelor Parties
Inside the Secluded Luxury of the TRS Cap Cana, Punta Cana, DR
3 Easy Wines to Drink This Spring
Beverly Wilshire Launches THEBlvd Privé
Inside DC’s Best New Address: 1331 Maryland
Daily Dream Home: Your Socially Distanced Dreams Come True on This Carless South Carolina Island Escape
Daily Dream Home: A New York Mansion that Has the Bee Gees’ Robin Gibb and Albert Einstein in Common
The Macallan Unveils the Anecdotes of Ages Collection
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
Top 5 New Tropical Resorts Opening in Early 2021

Acker Launches Women in Wine Series for Women’s History Month

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

Acker Wines is America’s oldest wine shop and leading destination for fine and rare wines, and they are proud to celebrate Women’s History Month with a virtual series featuring innovators in the wine community.

Hosted by the women of Acker, the series includes exclusive interviews with top female winemakers, entrepreneurs and wine lovers, including Ann Colgin, Véronique Drouhin, Jordan Salcito and more. The pre-recorded conversations will broach the topics of entrepreneurship, upending traditional gender roles, mentorship, advocacy and of course wine. Interviews will be released via IGTV on the Acker account starting Monday, March 8th (International Women’s Day!)

 

See the schedule below:

 

Monday, March 8th – Ann Colgin, Founder & Co-CEO Colgin Cellars

Wednesday, March 10th – Jordan Salcito, CEO & Founder, Drink Ramona

Friday, March 12th – Silvia Altare, Proprietor & Winemaker, Elio Altare

Sunday, March 14th – Laurence and Justine Feraud, Proprietor & Winemaker, Domaine du Pégau

Tuesday, March 16th – Véronique Drouhin, Head Winemaker, Maison Joseph Drouhin

Thursday, March 18th – Rebekah Wineburg, Winemaker, Quintessa

See Also
Best Thanksgiving Wines to Quench Your 2020 Travel Thirst

Saturday, March 20th – Annie Shi, Partner & Beverage Director of King Restaurant

Monday, March 22nd – Chiara Boschis, Winemaker & Proprietor, E. Pira

Wednesday, March 24th – Géraldine Godot, Technical Director, Domaine de l’Arlot

 

For more information: www.ackerwines.com

Tags

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly works over several multi-media platforms, including print, on-camera and live events.Kimberly has traveled the world, been a travel expert for eHow.com, and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Huffington Post, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, JustLuxe, Sherman’s Travel and USA Today.

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2020 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top