Acker Launches Women in Wine Series for Women’s History Month

Acker Wines is America’s oldest wine shop and leading destination for fine and rare wines, and they are proud to celebrate Women’s History Month with a virtual series featuring innovators in the wine community.

Hosted by the women of Acker, the series includes exclusive interviews with top female winemakers, entrepreneurs and wine lovers, including Ann Colgin, Véronique Drouhin, Jordan Salcito and more. The pre-recorded conversations will broach the topics of entrepreneurship, upending traditional gender roles, mentorship, advocacy and of course wine. Interviews will be released via IGTV on the Acker account starting Monday, March 8th (International Women’s Day!)

See the schedule below:

Monday, March 8th – Ann Colgin, Founder & Co-CEO Colgin Cellars

Wednesday, March 10th – Jordan Salcito, CEO & Founder, Drink Ramona

Friday, March 12th – Silvia Altare, Proprietor & Winemaker, Elio Altare

Sunday, March 14th – Laurence and Justine Feraud, Proprietor & Winemaker, Domaine du Pégau

Tuesday, March 16th – Véronique Drouhin, Head Winemaker, Maison Joseph Drouhin

Thursday, March 18th – Rebekah Wineburg, Winemaker, Quintessa

Saturday, March 20th – Annie Shi, Partner & Beverage Director of King Restaurant

Monday, March 22nd – Chiara Boschis, Winemaker & Proprietor, E. Pira

Wednesday, March 24th – Géraldine Godot, Technical Director, Domaine de l’Arlot

