Tom Colicchio x French’s Mustard NYC Pop-Up
Tom Colicchio x French’s Mustard NYC Pop-Up
Tom Colicchio x French’s Mustard NYC Pop-Up

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor.

 

Celebrity Chef and 5-time James Beard award-winning Tom Colicchio has partnered with French’s Mustard for a limited-edition “MUSTSWITCH” Sandwich and pop-up at CRAFT NYC.

 

The pop-up encourages people to make the healthier switch to French’s Classic Yellow® Mustard as their go-to condiment of choice, instead of mayonnaise. The weekend pop-up will be at CRAFT NYC (43 E. 19th St., New York, New York 10003) on Saturday, March 6th, and Sunday, March 7th, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. People are encouraged to trade in their jars of mayonnaise or take the MustSwitch pledge as payment for a MustSwitch sandwich (while supplies last).

 

 

The decadent sandwich features a French’s Classic Yellow Mustard-braised flank steak, marinated with McCormick spices, topped with sautéed mushrooms, a richly seasoned marinated cauliflower, arugula and held together by ciabatta rolls spread with more French’s Classic Yellow Mustard.

 

 “I have used French’s Classic Yellow Mustard since I was a kid and I am excited to partner with them for this limited offering,” said Tom Colicchio. “French’s smooth and tangy mustard, both as an ingredient and a spread, really complements the braised steak, spiced cauliflower and piquant mushrooms well. I can’t wait for you to try it.”

 

Any unopened jars of mayonnaise received at the pop-up will be donated to local NYC food banks. If you can’t make it to NYC,  visit craftrestaurant.com to order a limited number of at-home kits for delivery, or try the recipe yourself by clicking here.  To learn more, visit Frenchs.com/MustSwitch and tag @Frenchs & @Craft_newyork

 

 

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly works over several multi-media platforms, including print, on-camera and live events.Kimberly has traveled the world, been a travel expert for eHow.com, and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Huffington Post, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, JustLuxe, Sherman’s Travel and USA Today.

