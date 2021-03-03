Tom Colicchio x French’s Mustard NYC Pop-Up

Celebrity Chef and 5-time James Beard award-winning Tom Colicchio has partnered with French’s Mustard for a limited-edition “MUSTSWITCH” Sandwich and pop-up at CRAFT NYC.

The pop-up encourages people to make the healthier switch to French’s Classic Yellow® Mustard as their go-to condiment of choice, instead of mayonnaise. The weekend pop-up will be at CRAFT NYC (43 E. 19th St., New York, New York 10003) on Saturday, March 6th, and Sunday, March 7th, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. People are encouraged to trade in their jars of mayonnaise or take the MustSwitch pledge as payment for a MustSwitch sandwich (while supplies last).

The decadent sandwich features a French’s Classic Yellow Mustard-braised flank steak, marinated with McCormick spices, topped with sautéed mushrooms, a richly seasoned marinated cauliflower, arugula and held together by ciabatta rolls spread with more French’s Classic Yellow Mustard.

“I have used French’s Classic Yellow Mustard since I was a kid and I am excited to partner with them for this limited offering,” said Tom Colicchio. “French’s smooth and tangy mustard, both as an ingredient and a spread, really complements the braised steak, spiced cauliflower and piquant mushrooms well. I can’t wait for you to try it.”

Any unopened jars of mayonnaise received at the pop-up will be donated to local NYC food banks. If you can’t make it to NYC, visit craftrestaurant.com to order a limited number of at-home kits for delivery, or try the recipe yourself by clicking here. To learn more, visit Frenchs.com/MustSwitch and tag @Frenchs & @Craft_newyork