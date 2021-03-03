Pursuitist
Cocktails at Home: National Cocktail Day Edition
Cocktails at Home: National Cocktail Day Edition

National Cocktail Day is March 24th, and there is no better time to explore your hidden bartender skills.  In honor of the warm spring months ahead of us, these cocktails use delicious seasonal ingredients such as guava nectar, pear, lime, velvet falernum, pineapple and jalapeño, with something for everyone.

 

 

DIVINE PEAR

This smooth drink features Islay dry gin with 22 handpicked botanicals mixed with the soft, fruity notes of pear for a refreshing cocktail.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz The Botanist Islay Dry Gin

.5 oz Ancho Liqueur

2 oz pear nectar

.5 simple syrup

.5 lime juice

1.5 club soda

 

Method:

Shake over ice

Top with soda

Roll and pour into a rocks glass

Garnish w/ half ground cinnamon rim and lime wheel

 

 

 

JUNGLE NECTAR 

Ingredients:

1.2 oz Don Papa 7

1 oz Guava Nectar

½ oz Pandan Simple Syrup

¾ oz Lime Juice

1 Jalapeño Disc

1 Dash Peychaud’s Bitters

 

Method:

In a cocktail shaker, muddle jalapeno disc

Add Don Papa Rum, guava nectar, Pandan simple syrup, lime juice and Peychaud’s bitters

Add ice and shake

Strain into a rocks glass over ice

Top with ginger ale

Garnish with a lime wheel

AVALON AWAKES 

Ingredients:

2 oz Don Papa 7

10 oz Pineapple Juice

¾ oz Lime Juice

¼ oz Velvet Falernum

½ oz Ube Syrup

Method:

In a cocktail shaker, add Don Papa Rum, pineapple juice, lime juice, velvet falernum, Ube syrup* and fill with ice

Shake and strain into high ball glass over ice

Garnish with a Pineapple wedge and straw

