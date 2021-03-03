Cocktails at Home: National Cocktail Day Edition

National Cocktail Day is March 24th, and there is no better time to explore your hidden bartender skills. In honor of the warm spring months ahead of us, these cocktails use delicious seasonal ingredients such as guava nectar, pear, lime, velvet falernum, pineapple and jalapeño, with something for everyone.
DIVINE PEAR
This smooth drink features Islay dry gin with 22 handpicked botanicals mixed with the soft, fruity notes of pear for a refreshing cocktail.
Ingredients:
1.5 oz The Botanist Islay Dry Gin
.5 oz Ancho Liqueur
2 oz pear nectar
.5 simple syrup
.5 lime juice
1.5 club soda
Method:
Shake over ice
Top with soda
Roll and pour into a rocks glass
Garnish w/ half ground cinnamon rim and lime wheel
JUNGLE NECTAR
Ingredients:
1.2 oz Don Papa 7
1 oz Guava Nectar
½ oz Pandan Simple Syrup
¾ oz Lime Juice
1 Jalapeño Disc
1 Dash Peychaud’s Bitters
Method:
In a cocktail shaker, muddle jalapeno disc
Add Don Papa Rum, guava nectar, Pandan simple syrup, lime juice and Peychaud’s bitters
Add ice and shake
Strain into a rocks glass over ice
Top with ginger ale
Garnish with a lime wheel
AVALON AWAKES
Ingredients:
2 oz Don Papa 7
10 oz Pineapple Juice
¾ oz Lime Juice
¼ oz Velvet Falernum
½ oz Ube Syrup
Method:
In a cocktail shaker, add Don Papa Rum, pineapple juice, lime juice, velvet falernum, Ube syrup* and fill with ice
Shake and strain into high ball glass over ice
Garnish with a Pineapple wedge and straw