5 Luxury Bar Items That are Totally Worth it

If you are looking to up your cocktails at home and zoom happy hour game, look no further. We have found some of the most decadent bar items to turn your happy hour into the ultimate luxury experience.

Jonathan Adler Jacques Acrylic & Brass Bar Cart Handcrafted elegance of acrylic and brushed brass. $1,450

Everything you need for a luxe home bar, in one classic kit. The shagreen box is outfitted in brass hardware with and the interior houses suede lining and three removable brass-handled trays. Includes Leon bar tools (bottle opener, corkscrew, bottle stopper), Fausto Jigger and Shaker Set, four Mattea Cocktail Picks, four Fausto Julep Cups, four linen napkins, and four Shagreen Coasters, all from the AERIN collection. $3,900

Shake up handcrafted cocktails in this sterling silver and brass shaker from the renowned Tiffany hollowware shop. 8″H x 3″L. $2,300

Baccarat Harmonie Double Old Fashion Tumblers

Beautiful handcrafted full-lead crystal tumblers, made in France. Set of two, $280

Miranda Kerr Home Opaline Bar Cabinet

Who knew supermodel and skincare guru Miranda Kerr also has a home line? This sleek bar cabinet features two doors with a mother-of-pearl overlay, a soft gold metal base, and a white lacquer finish. On the interior, you will find a mirrored back panel, interior lighting, adjustable shelves, four tray drawers, and ample wine bottle storage. $5,409