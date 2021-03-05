Cocktails at Home: St. Patrick’s Day Edition

Looking for that perfect to make at home for St. Patrick’s Day on March 17th? We found some of the most spirited cocktails to celebrate with, including Tullamore D.E.W. Irish whiskey and refreshing ginger ale. See our favorites below:

ICED IRISH COFFEE

Created by Tullamore D.E.W. Brand Ambassador Gillian Murphy

Ingredients :

1 ½ parts Tullamore DEW

¾ part Irish Cream (like Kerrygold or Baileys)

1 part Espresso

¼ part Simple Syrup

Method : Combine ingredients and shake over ice. Strain into a rocks glass and add fresh ice, garnish with mint leaf.

TULLAMORE D.E.W. IRISH COFFEE

Created by Tullamore D.E.W. Brand Ambassador Gillian Murphy

Ingredients :

1 ½ parts Tullamore D.E.W. Original

1 ½ parts strongly brewed coffee (Recommended: any premium dark roast)

½ part sugar (Recommended: Demerara Sugar)

Lightly whipped heavy cream

Cinnamon or nutmeg

Method : Preheat a clear-stemmed glass with very hot water. Add the sugar and brewed coffee and stir well. Once sugar has melted, stir in the Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey. Gently whip the heavy cream by shaking it in a protein shaker with a blender ball – you want a still somewhat loose, not stiff consistency. Pour the cream over the back of a hot teaspoon to top the drink (and prevent cream from penetrating the top of the drink). Finally, garnish with grated nutmeg or cinnamon for spicy finish.

WHISKY GINGER

The perfect combination of crisp ginger ale mixed with your favorite whisky. Perfectly refreshing!

Ingredients:

5 oz Q Mixers Ginger Ale

1.5 oz Premium Bourbon or Whisky

Lemon Peel