Pursuitist
Now Reading
Cocktails at Home: St. Patrick’s Day Edition
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
5 Luxury Bar Items That are Totally Worth it
Cocktails at Home: St. Patrick’s Day Edition
Cocktails at Home: National Cocktail Day Edition
Tom Colicchio x French’s Mustard NYC Pop-Up
Acker Launches Women in Wine Series for Women’s History Month
Cocktails at Home: Icelandic Mule
Try This Iconic Pie for Banana Cream Pie Day
The Top Trends in Bachelor Parties
Inside the Secluded Luxury of the TRS Cap Cana, Punta Cana, DR
3 Easy Wines to Drink This Spring
Beverly Wilshire Launches THEBlvd Privé
Inside DC’s Best New Address: 1331 Maryland

Cocktails at Home: St. Patrick’s Day Edition

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

Looking for that perfect to make at home for St. Patrick’s Day on March 17th? We found some of the most spirited cocktails to celebrate with, including Tullamore D.E.W. Irish whiskey and refreshing ginger ale. See our favorites below:

 

 

ICED IRISH COFFEE 

Created by Tullamore D.E.W. Brand Ambassador Gillian Murphy

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ parts Tullamore DEW
  • ¾ part Irish Cream (like Kerrygold or Baileys)
  • 1 part Espresso
  • ¼ part Simple Syrup

 MethodCombine ingredients and shake over ice. Strain into a rocks glass and add fresh ice, garnish with mint leaf.

 

TULLAMORE D.E.W. IRISH COFFEE 

Created by Tullamore D.E.W. Brand Ambassador Gillian Murphy

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ parts Tullamore D.E.W. Original
  • 1 ½ parts strongly brewed coffee (Recommended: any premium dark roast)
  • ½ part sugar (Recommended: Demerara Sugar)
  • Lightly whipped heavy cream
  • Cinnamon or nutmeg

 MethodPreheat a clear-stemmed glass with very hot water. Add the sugar and brewed coffee and stir well. Once sugar has melted, stir in the Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey. Gently whip the heavy cream by shaking it in a protein shaker with a blender ball – you want a still somewhat loose, not stiff consistency.  Pour the cream over the back of a hot teaspoon to top the drink (and prevent cream from penetrating the top of the drink). Finally, garnish with grated nutmeg or cinnamon for spicy finish.

See Also
The Balvenie Releases Third and Final Installment of The Balvenie Fifty: Marriage 0614

 

WHISKY GINGER 

The perfect combination of crisp ginger ale mixed with your favorite whisky. Perfectly refreshing! 

Ingredients:

  • 5 oz Q Mixers Ginger Ale
  • 1.5 oz Premium Bourbon or Whisky
  • Lemon Peel

 Method: Build the drink over ice in a highball glass, garnish with a lemon peel.

Tags

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly works over several multi-media platforms, including print, on-camera and live events.Kimberly has traveled the world, been a travel expert for eHow.com, and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Huffington Post, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, JustLuxe, Sherman’s Travel and USA Today.

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2020 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top